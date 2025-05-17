Politics
Clarification of the metropolitan police of Jakarta adds to the strange manipulation of the case of false Jokowi diploma report
By: Ahmad Khozinudin, SH, defender, coordinator of the anti-criminalization academic and academic team
Interested, knowing and informing what the events were complained by brother Joko Widodo as a journalist of the metropolitan police in Jakarta, our client as a party asked for clarification. Considering, before clarifying our customers (Dr. Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifa) must know, linked to the events that the clarifications requested by the investigators.
However, when Dr. Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifa were examined by Metro Jaya regional police (Thursday 5/15), our two customers did not obtain answers, what events were reported by the complaint reported by Brother Joko Widodo so that clarification can be granted. In the classification invitation, our client only received information that the invitation to clarify linked to the report by Brother Joko Widodo on the events of South Jakarta, March 26, 2025.
Overview, asked for our client. What happened on March 26, 2025? However, investigators still do not provide information.
Of course, our customers oppose to be invited by a certain number of events that have nothing to do with the events of March 26, 2025. Given, the limits of the information provided by the witness is only what is seen, heard and experienced by himself (Article 1 number 6 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).
But strangely, after having finished the exam, that night (11/15), the chief of public relations of the metropolitan police of Jakarta, Kombes Pol Ade Ary Syam Indradi rather organized a conference and declared that the incident on March 26, 2025, JW (Joko Widodo) around the elastic, began to know the names of the video on social media.
Why is this information not transmitted to our customers? Why is this information really transmitted to the public? Isn't that, who are we asking for a clarification of our customers, not the public?
Besides, why did the complaints of Brother Joko Widodo clarified our customers? Supposedly, the investigators first clarify brother Jokowi. Is it true that the original Jokowi diploma? So he feels polluted and slandered?
Then, the regional police investigator Jaya has also clarified a number of educational establishments (including UGM), is it true that Brother Joko Widodo has an original diploma? Why, does that immediately clarify our customers?
After all, what should be the subject of events should be a video questioned by the journalist. Not an event when the journalist watched a video, scrolling a number of videos, then obtained 24 videos in question.
Supposedly, the description of the reported event is an event that would be a criminal offense. Not Jokowi's complaint by watching videos on social networks.
Or Jokowi watch the video a criminal event, so he was reported to the regional police?
In addition, the regional police stressed that they had only received evidence of a copy of the diploma. Where is the basis to investigate the cases of false diplomas, if the capital belonging to the investigator is only a copy diploma?
Why is the original Jokowi diploma confiscated by the investigator of the metropolitan police of Jakarta as proof? Why, Jokowi rather gave a diploma to the criminal survey unit for the test of a forensic laboratory?
This is what we suspect as a police maneuver to save Jokowi as well as to criminalize our customers. The mode, the results of the test of the Medico-Legal Laboratory will be used as a basis to stop the report on the counterfeit diploma in criminal surveys as well as to strengthen the elements of slander and pollution reported by brother Joko Widodo of the metropolitan police of Jakarta.
Thus, among a little discussion material that the author transmitted during the Madilog discussion event, which was managed by the TV Justice Forum (Friday 5/16). The host of this forum, Kang Dharmawan Sepriyossa, gave a neat discussion.
Not just an introduction, he is a discussion partner who enriches the equipment with various perspectives and information. Including quotes from the characters of the characters and the images of a certain number of religious references, always decorate all the discussions we make.
For the video, be patient. Hopefully this evening (Saturday 5/17) can be broadcast. [].
|
Sources
2/ https://suaranasional.com/2025/05/17/klarifikasi-polda-metro-jaya-menambah-janggal-penanganan-kasus-laporan-ijazah-palsu-jokowi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
