President Donald Trump proposed to travel to China to meet the president Xi Jinping.

What happened: In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Friday, Trump was asked if he wanted to speak with XI during a foreign trip. In response, he said: “I would certainly do it”, adding that the relationship between the two countries is “important”, reported Bloomberg.

Earlier this week, the president also suggested that the two leaders could speak by telephone following a 90 -day commercial truce agreement, which reduced American prices on Chinese products from 145% to 30%. China has also reduced its own rights over American imports to 10%.

Why is it important: Despite his last attempt to raise awareness, Trump clearly indicated that his trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Water was intended Prevent these nations Alignment with Beijing, noted the report.

“They were going to China, and it was going to be their parent, and that does not happen,” said Trump, adding: “They are very important to keep in our fold.”

During his trip to the Middle East, Trump was able to obtain around 2 billions of dollars in commercial and investment commitments.

THE SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY Completed the week up 2.16%, while semiconductor shares continued their momentum, with the ETF of Ishares semiconductors Soxx climbing 3.06% in the last five days, according to data from PRO to petrol.

