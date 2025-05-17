Political experts have said about Jokowi's ambition to advance the elections of PSI Raya





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Mantan Presiden Joko Widodo ATAU Jokowi MEngatakan PELUANG UNTUK Mendaftar Sebagai Ketua Umum Psi Masuk Kalkulasina. PERNYATAAN INI DIA SAMPAIKAN DIHADAPAN AWAK MEDIA DI SALAH Satu RUMAH MAKAN DI SOLO, JAWA TENGAH, PADA RABU, 14 MEI 2025. “Jngan Sampai Kalau Nanti Misalnya Saya Ikut, Saya Kalah,” Kata Jokowi. Dia Menyatakan Belum Mendaftarkan DIP UNTUK MENJADI KETUA UMUM PSI SEBAB WAKTU PENDAFTARANYA MASIH PANJANG. Jokowi Pun Mengaku Tidak Mentataahi Apakah Kaesang Juga Akan Mendaftar. “Masih Panjang, Sampai Juni Seingat Saya,” Katanya. Adapun Saat Ini Psi Dipimpin Oleh Kaesang Pangarep, Dityya Ihwal Peluang Bersaing Dengan Anaknya Sendiri, Jokowi Menyebutkan Calon Lain Akan Mundur Jika Dia Mamutuskan Untuk Mendaftar. “Kalau Saya Mendaftar Mungkin Yang Lain Nggak Mendaftar. Mungkin,” Kata Dia. Sebelumnya, Wakil Ketua Umum PSI Andy Budiman, juga menyatakan semua kader bisa mencalonkan diri menjadi ketua umum partai. PSI bahkan tak menutup kemungkinan mantan presiden Jokowi turut mendaftarkan diri sebagai bakal calon ketum PSI. Menurut Andy, pemilihan umum raya PSI dapat diikuti oleh semua orang yang berstatus kader dan memiliki kartu tanda anggota atau KTA partai. “Kemudian apakah Pak Jokowi akan menjadi calon? Kita doakan,” ucap Andy di Kantor DPP PSI, Tanah Abang, Jakarta Pusat, pada Selasa, 13 Mei 2025. Merespons hal tersebut, dosen Ilmu Politik Universitas Udayana (Unud) Efatha Filomeno Borromeu Duarte, menyebut Jokowi tampak ingin mempertahankan poros pengaruh yang terancam menguap setelah Pilpres 2024. Lewat langkah-langkah politik Jokowi, Efatha menilai Presiden ke-7 RI tersebut tengah berupaya mempertahankan pengaruhnya dalam politik Indonesia. Karena itu, Jokowi pada akhirnya membatalkan sendiri status pensiunan politiknya. “Mungkin masih berupaya untuk menyiapkan wadah bagi loyalis, relawan potensial dan sanak saudaranya, tetapi jika ditakar lebih dalam, yang lebih berdiri tegak ialah kebutuhan yang lebih besar yaitu untuk memastikan warisan kebijakan infra-populisnya tidak digudangkan begitu saja,” kata Efatha menjawab Tempo pada Kamis, 15 Mei 2025. Partai PSI, kata Efatha, merupakan kendaraan taktis yang ringan dan cair tanpa beban ideologis seperti PDIP. Pun tanpa faksi-faksi internal yang tarik menarik seperti Golkar. Aturan pemilihan juga jelas yakni one man one vote yang diadopsi dari gagasan Jokowi sendiri tentang partai super terbuka dan e-voting. Wakil Ketua Umum DPP PSI Andy Budiman memberikan keterangan pers mengenai pelaksanaan pemilu raya partai, di Kantor DPP PSI, Tanah Abang, Jakarta Pusat, 13 Mei 2025. Tempo/Ervana. Hal ini memberi kesan meritokrasi, tetapi juga memudahkan konsolidasi jika Jokowi benar-benar mendaftarkan diri dalam pemilu raya PSI. Lebih lanjut, Eftaha menyorot ihwal pelaksanaan kongres pada 19 Juli 2025 yang digelar di Solo. “Dari sudut makro, kemungkinan langkah ini sebagai upaya membangun poros ketiga Jokowi menyapih diri dari bayang-bayang PDIP, menariknya juga berdiri cukup stabil di koalisi Prabowo–Gibran yang kini menjalankan roda pemerintahan,” ujarnya. Dengan menempatkan PSI sebagai penyeimbang, Efatha menyebut Jokowi telah menciptakan peta opsi untuk 2029 yakni berkoalisi ke mana saja sembari tetap memegang kendali. Apa yang Terjadi Jika Jokowi Jadi Ketum PSI? Sementara itu, jika nama Jokowi benar-benar masuk dalam daftar calon ketum PSI dan terpilih, Efatha memprediksi adanya potensi lonjakan elektabilitas partai hingga dua atau tiga kali lipat. Selain itu, dimungkinkan juga terjadinya perubahan DNA Politik. Efatha meninjau terdapat tiga konsekuensi yang dapat terjadi yakni reposisi kader dimana loyalis pro-Jokowi hijrah ke PSI. Kedua adalah friksi internal, artinya sayap progresif yang dulu menolak politik keluarga akan terbelah antara idealisme dan peluang kursi DPR. Terakhir, PSI bermetamorfosis dari partai mini menjadi swing factory. “Dalam parlemen 2024-2029, 4-8 persen suara bisa menentukan menang-kalahnya koalisi atas isu strategis yang dibahas di parlemen,” ujar Efatha. Efatha melanjutkan, “kehadiran Jokowi akan melesatkan PSI sekaligus menggoyang keseimbangan partai besar, tetapi ia juga dapat menggerus roh progresif yang dulu menjadi napas partai. PSI harus memilih menjadi gerakan gagasan atau pabrik elektoral baru bagi pertarungan politik,” kata dia. Sebelumnya, pada Selasa, 13 Mei 2025, PSI membuka pendaftaran bakal calon ketua umum partai. Registrasi “Pemilihan Raya” itu dibuka sampai akhir Mei. Proses penetapan dan pengumuman nama-nama calon ketua umum rencananya dilakukan hingga 18 Juni 2025. Setelah itu, para calon ketum akan melaksanakan proses kampanye mulai 19 Juni hingga 11 Juli 2025. Selanjutnya, PSI akan mengumumkan daftar pemilih tetap pemilihan raya partai pada 10 Juli 2025. Sedangkan mulai 12 hingga 19 Juli 2025, partai memasuki masa pencoblosan. Adapun rangkaian tahapan pemilu raya ini akan bermuara pada Kongres PSI. Pengumuman hasil pemilu raya PSI rencananya akan dilakukan dalam Kongres PSI pada 19 Juli 2025, di Solo, Jawa Tengah. Ni Kadek Trisna Cintya Dewi, Daniel Ahmad Fajri, Septia Ryanthie dan Ervana Trikarinaputri berkontribusi dalam penulisan artikel ini Pilihan editor: Rupa-rupa Bursa Calon Ketua Umum PSI Lewat Pemilu Raya

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/kata-pakar-politik-soal-ambisi-jokowi-maju-pemilu-raya-psi-1454197 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos