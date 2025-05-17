



The Sindoor operation highlighted Pakistans' links with Turkey. Although 80% of Pakistan weapons come from China, Ankara was a key strategic partner of Islamabad, which has become obvious when it was found that many drones drawn in India were from Turkish manufacturing. The decline was rapid: Turkish products, services and tourism have been targeted as an Indian travel platforms and suspended service providers. On Thursday, the Ministry of Aviation canceled the security authorization in Celebi Aviation, a Turkish company that provides ground services at nine airports in India, and Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, and JNU canceled academic agreements with Turkish educational establishments. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish state has become Islamist and pivoted near Pakistan (AFP) These actions reflect the current public mood, which is hostile to all the actors considered to support the use of terrorism Pakistans as a strategic weapon against India, display the Pahalgam massacre. However, it should not be forgotten that Turkey is not only the Turkish state, which, under President Recep, Tayyip Erdogan became Islamist and pivoted near Pakistan, but also of his people and civil society; Like India, it is defined by its civilizational values. New Delhis Ankara's policy has historically recognized the contradictions inherent in relations in India-Türkiye and nuanced its approach accordingly. The bilateral trade between the two countries, estimated at $ 10.4 billion in 2023-24, Vavors India and the two nations worked on the construction of a commercial, economic and cultural relationship, punctuated by multiple visits and interactions by their main leaders. The Ankara-Islamabad relationship is rooted in the quest for Pakistans of a model to build a modern state. Its army dictators have seen a desirable model in Turkey, which has enabled a major word for the armed forces in public affairs, even if the country has been an electoral democracy since it was built as a modern national state of debris from the Ottoman Empire and World Wars. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, perceived the army as an institution that would protect the secular values ​​of the New Republic. This has changed under Erdogan, a populist and an Islamist, who dreams of re -emerging in Turkey as a pole of the Islamic world, reflecting the Ottoman Empires on West Asia to the First World War. Armaments. India, on its part, has aligned itself with turvisers of turkey, Greece and Armenia, supporting their complaints against Ankara. However, in recent years, India and Turkey have attempted to address Pakistan irritant in their relationship to build solid links that recognize their respective ambitions as emerging powers in a multipolar world. Ankara should achieve the potential of a deeper economic relationship with India and recalibrate its relationship with Pakistan accordingly. Delhi succeeded in this path with countries of the Arab world such as Saudi Arabia and water, which had once aligned their interests only on Pakistan. In fact, Ankara could offer advice to Islamabad to abandon her territorial ambitions concerning Jammu-et-Cachemire as well as her patronage for terrorist groups in order to continue her strategic interests in the subcontinent and to stop being a Rogue nation. And, for himself, Ankara should stop seeing cashmere from a Pakistani point of view and recognize it for what it is, a majority Muslim region which is an integral part of India.

