Another IHC judge defies an order of two judges – Pakistan





Islamabad: In a session of the dramatic hearing room, another judge of the High Court of Islamabad challenged an order of two judges, while judge Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan has raised serious objections to a suspension order in a case of contempt initiated on the transfer of a request for his court without his consent.

The outrage procedure, initiated against the assistant registrar and others, has become the center of an important legal and institutional controversy.

Interestingly, AMICUS CURIAE and the main lawyer Faisal Siddiqui suggested to the court that the outrage procedure could be initiated against all the persons concerned, including the judge, declaring that even the judicial power was not above responsibility.

The outrage procedure was initiated against the civil servants of the Court after the acting chief judge consolidated identical petitions linked to the visit of the founder of PTI, Imran Khans, and fixed them before a wide bench of three members.

Lawyer Siddiqui stressed that there are precedents in Pakistani and Indian jurisprudence when a judge issued advice from the courts to another bench.

When judge Ejaz Ishaq Khan asked if a judge could move the supreme judicial council to be obstructed in the administration of justice, Siddiqui replied that invoking the Outrast law was also an appropriate line of conduct.

After resuming the hearing, judge Khan was informed that a division bench of two members had suspended the outrage procedure.

Do you tell this court that he was prevented from carrying out outrage procedures? This is a serious overcoming of the authority, noted the judge Khan, questioning the legality and the basis of the intervention of the division benches.

He reiterated the legal principle according to which an intra-haired appeal (ICA) against a provisional order is not eligible. Has not the division bench also known that an ICA against a provisional order is not eligible? He asked. This order goes against the authority of my principal colleague.

Judge Khan warned that such an exceeding court could affect the public's confidence in the courts. If I accept this overcoming authority, why will the litigants have faith in my court? Why would someone implement the ordinances issued by this court tomorrow? He asked.

He also called into question the conduct of judicial leaders, in particular with regard to the lack of communication with his bench on the ICA. Have you been forced to make a call or did you act by yourself? Do you make a joke from the High Court of Islamabad? He asked the deputy and the additional registraires.

Despite institutional tension, judge Khan clearly said he would continue the case. I will carry out this legal action and write the decision. I will write if the chief judge has the power to withdraw the case for the outrage of a judge, he said.

The courtroom has witnessed moments of intense reflection and resolution. Let me clarify one thing even if I have to sit alone and claim that people are sitting before me, I will always write the order, said the judge, stressing his commitment to judicial independence.

In his written response, the Additional Registrar Aijaz Ahmed said that calls against provisional orders in terms of legal affairs were maintained if these orders suffer from legal malformations or jurisdictional defects.

The decision, described in paragraph 10 of the judgment dated February 6, 2025, overthrows a previous precedent and aligned with a decision of the High Court of Lahore, signaling an important change in the interpretation of the laws of outrage.

The answer also specified that the provisional orders can be disputed if they are intrinsically without competence, empty or not Judice of Coram (decided by an unauthorized forum).

The Court criticized its dependence prior to the Indian law for contempt, stressing that the law of Pakistans uses a broader language, allowing calls against any ordinance linked to contempt, not only final or punitive.

Lawyer Faisal Siddiqui said that the situation was creating the impression of a dispute among the judges of the IHC.

Judge Khan answered frankly: there is a dispute among the judges, why should I claim the opposite?

He concluded by declaring that he would render an adapted judgment and postponed the hearing until June 12.

Posted in Dawn, May 17, 2025

