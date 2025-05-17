The news of this week that the United States and China have agreed with a reduction of 90 days of the prices in the middle of the negotiations in progress are the clearest sign at the time that President Donald Trumps is of its planned effect and that Washington has the whole leverage of commercial negotiations with Beijing.

The news occurred after a weekend of negotiations with Chinese officials in Geneva, Switzerland, led by the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer. China and the United States will both reduce tariffs by 115% while talks continue. American prices on Chinese products will fall to 30%, while Chinese prices on American products will fall to 10%. The two figures represent a particularly better agreement for the United States than when the former president Joe Biden was in office.

The news has been soaked and the company's media rushed to offer a new attack strategy for Trumps' prices. The president of theCnext to Percée as a total reset, a major victory for American workers and companies, and an admission of weakness from China. Several specialists I spoke about for this chronicle agreed with this analysis.

I have seen affirmations in the Western media that the Chinese economy is resilient and that the United States is only injured, said the former Chinese Communist Party (PCC), Luli Jiao-Long. Beijing could not have hoped for more favorable coverage. These statements are entirely false.

In reality, the Trumps Trade Pressure have exposed profound structural defects in the Chinese economy that have more pronounced in recent years. Liu Shijin, the former deputy director of the Development Research Center, the economic advisory body which recommends policies to the central committee of the CCP, stressed the data showing that the Chinese middle class has increased from more than half of the population to less than a third during the mandate of President Xi Jinpings. During this same period, the share of wealth held by government -related individuals increased from 75% to 90%. Liu described this as a structural deviation in the Chinese economy which is deeply concerned with Beijing.

Dr. Shufen Youlan, economist and retirement speaker, also underlined in an interview with me that Chinese leaders understand how the country's economy depends on exports. [Former Chinese leader] Deng Xiaoping decided that most of the goods produced would be exported, he explained. Jiang Zemin [Dengs successor] only accelerated this trend. Export income in the finances of foreign currency of the defense of China, the internal security and the entire budget of the CCPS.

The asset prices should be considered in this context of a Chinese Chinese inner economic crisis. While inflation has dropped to the United States and Trump has announced a superb investment of 7 billions of dollars in private since he took office, things seem to evolve in the opposite direction in China.

The country is currently mired real estate dropas well as a growing debt crisis. Consumer debt delinquency rates are now increasing at unprecedented levels since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The reports indicate that the Chinese courts are late with millions of retail cases, and banks sell debt. In total last year, the banks sold 1.18 billion of yuan in suffering consumer loans, against only 222.5 billion yuan between 2014 and 2016. Caixin Global, a Chinese media focusing on the economy, recently described the problem of debt as an acute concern that could worsen in the coming months.

The threat of American rates has considerably increased pressure on the Chinese government. Professor Youlan estimates that Trumps 145% of the prices could have eliminated a minimum of 20 million jobs related to Chinese exports. With subcontractors, this number could be two or perhaps three times more, he said. Beijing has seen up to 60 million jobs at risk, which is why they came to the negotiating table.

The awareness of XIS to its neighbors was another sign of Pékin panic on the prospect of an prolonged trade war. Less than a week after Trump began to resume the prices, the Chinese chief stole In Cambodia, Malaysia and Vietnam to try to create an American Southeast Asian front against the United States. These efforts finally failed, forcing the talks in Geneva this weekend.

The current price catch-up is temporary, but it is nevertheless a victory for the United States. XI seems to understand that a new agreement which is a better deal for American producers and consumers is the only conservative of life for their shipwrecked economy.

