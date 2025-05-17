Politics
Revealed! The Jokowi diploma given to the metropolitan police in Jakarta turned out to be a photocopy, no origin
|Head of the Metro Jaya Police Police Commissioner, Ade Ary Syam Indradi. Jokowi submitted a copy of his diploma to the Kamneg metro Substitreskrimum metro investigation team.
Bentengsumbar.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) submitted a copy of his diploma to the Kamneg sub-publishing team at the regional police headquarters of the Jaya metro.
This was revealed by the chief of the public relations commissioner of the Jaya metro police, Ade Ary Syam Indradi.
Previously, information has circulated that Jokowi presented the original diploma to the police.
Ade Ary said that the document had been submitted as part of the evidence in the false diploma accusation report on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
“Some of the evidence which had been received by the investigators, included 1 flashdisk containing 24 YouTube video links and the content of the social media X. Then, several diploma photocopy documents, print legalization, as well as copies of the coverage of the thesis and the ratification sheet,” Ade Ary told Metro Jaya police (5/15).
Ade Ary said all the evidence was now explored by the investigation team at the survey stadium.
“The documents submitted in the form of photocopies. Currently, it is still in investigation,” said Ade Ary.
As we know, Joko Widodo made a police report (LP) directly at Metro Jaya Police Integrated Service Center (SPKT) on Wednesday (04/30/2025).
The report was published on alleged defamation and slander linked to the accusation of false diplomas.
On the same day, Jokowi also immediately underwent an exam by the investigator after reporting the case.
24 witnesses were examined
The Polyda Jaya metro manages the report of the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) about the alleged false diploma.
The report was sent by Jokowi and his legal team on April 30, 2025.
This case was processed by the State Security Directorate (Sub-Ditit Kamneg) in general criminal investigation into the metropolitan police of Jakarta and is currently the subject of an investigation.
“This case was reported for alleged Defamation and / or Slander, as well as allegations of manipulation of creation, changes, destruction of electronic information stipulated in articles 310 and 311 of the criminal code, as well as article 35 in conjunction with article 51 paragraph (1) of the ite law, white has now been updated 1 of 2024, “Said Head of Public Relations of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, (15/05/2025).
This incident was first discovered by the journalist on March 26, 2025, around Karet Kuningan, South Jakarta, when he saw video content on social networks which said that his S1 diploma of a university was false. The content is considered containing slander and defames.
The journalist then asked his help and his legal team to collect evidence of various digital platforms, including the content of the five parties mentioned in the report, namely RHS, RSN, TT, ES and KTR.
After feeling disadvantaged, the journalist reported the case to the regional metro police Jaya Spkt on April 30, 2025. The police also followed the report and began the investigation phase.
Ade Ary has so far explained 24 witnesses have been examined in the context of clarification and deepening.
In the investigation process, the investigators received a number of evidence, including a flashdisk containing 24 YouTube video links and downloads from the X platform (Twitter), diploma photocopy documents, legalized results, as well as a copy of the thesis and the ratification sheet.
Regarding witness examination on Wednesday (05/14/2025), four witnesses were to be examined.
Two of them were present, namely RF and MBS. The American witnesses were absent, while the KTR witnesses were planned.
Thursday (5/15), two witnesses were present on the exam, namely the hospital and the TT. Other witnesses, ES, were not present according to the calendar.
“This process is still being executed and we will continue to provide the latest information if there are other developments,” he concluded.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bentengsumbar.com/2025/05/terungkap-ijazah-jokowi-yang-dikasih-ke.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rich in the UK has explored 10 years for 9 years to avoid inheritance tax
- Nigerian stars for 2025 World Championships in Doha – Voice of Nigeria
- Will Imran Khan be released and will he return as Prime Minister in 2025?
- Guess Jokowi's opportunity to be a PSI Ketum
- XI highlights care, attention for the disabled
- The Congress slams the CM deputy for the “Arc à Modis feet” remark; The deputy CM DevDa claims the distortion of speech
- ITTF World Championships Finals Going with Exciting Opening Day Promotion
- Erin Burnett's Dashboard: S & P 500 and Paul Volcker
- 17 accusations of the collapse of the deadly Bangkok construction during the earthquake
- Moodys strips the US government on the first credit side | Debt news
- Nia stops two suspects of terror sought -after linked to the Pune Isis module of Indonesia
- Concierge center founded by the nephew of Queen's nephew Hunts Buyer | Money news