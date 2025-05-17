Revealed! The Jokowi diploma given to the metropolitan police in Jakarta turned out to be a photocopy, no origin

Head of the Metro Jaya Police Police Commissioner, Ade Ary Syam Indradi. Jokowi submitted a copy of his diploma to the Kamneg metro Substitreskrimum metro investigation team. Bentengsumbar.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) submitted a copy of his diploma to the Kamneg sub-publishing team at the regional police headquarters of the Jaya metro.

This was revealed by the chief of the public relations commissioner of the Jaya metro police, Ade Ary Syam Indradi.

Previously, information has circulated that Jokowi presented the original diploma to the police.

Ade Ary said that the document had been submitted as part of the evidence in the false diploma accusation report on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

“Some of the evidence which had been received by the investigators, included 1 flashdisk containing 24 YouTube video links and the content of the social media X. Then, several diploma photocopy documents, print legalization, as well as copies of the coverage of the thesis and the ratification sheet,” Ade Ary told Metro Jaya police (5/15).

Ade Ary said all the evidence was now explored by the investigation team at the survey stadium.

“The documents submitted in the form of photocopies. Currently, it is still in investigation,” said Ade Ary.

As we know, Joko Widodo made a police report (LP) directly at Metro Jaya Police Integrated Service Center (SPKT) on Wednesday (04/30/2025).

The report was published on alleged defamation and slander linked to the accusation of false diplomas.

On the same day, Jokowi also immediately underwent an exam by the investigator after reporting the case.

24 witnesses were examined

The Polyda Jaya metro manages the report of the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) about the alleged false diploma.

The report was sent by Jokowi and his legal team on April 30, 2025.

This case was processed by the State Security Directorate (Sub-Ditit Kamneg) in general criminal investigation into the metropolitan police of Jakarta and is currently the subject of an investigation.

“This case was reported for alleged Defamation and / or Slander, as well as allegations of manipulation of creation, changes, destruction of electronic information stipulated in articles 310 and 311 of the criminal code, as well as article 35 in conjunction with article 51 paragraph (1) of the ite law, white has now been updated 1 of 2024, “Said Head of Public Relations of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, (15/05/2025).

This incident was first discovered by the journalist on March 26, 2025, around Karet Kuningan, South Jakarta, when he saw video content on social networks which said that his S1 diploma of a university was false. The content is considered containing slander and defames.

The journalist then asked his help and his legal team to collect evidence of various digital platforms, including the content of the five parties mentioned in the report, namely RHS, RSN, TT, ES and KTR.

After feeling disadvantaged, the journalist reported the case to the regional metro police Jaya Spkt on April 30, 2025. The police also followed the report and began the investigation phase.

Ade Ary has so far explained 24 witnesses have been examined in the context of clarification and deepening.

In the investigation process, the investigators received a number of evidence, including a flashdisk containing 24 YouTube video links and downloads from the X platform (Twitter), diploma photocopy documents, legalized results, as well as a copy of the thesis and the ratification sheet.

Regarding witness examination on Wednesday (05/14/2025), four witnesses were to be examined.

Two of them were present, namely RF and MBS. The American witnesses were absent, while the KTR witnesses were planned.

Thursday (5/15), two witnesses were present on the exam, namely the hospital and the TT. Other witnesses, ES, were not present according to the calendar.

“This process is still being executed and we will continue to provide the latest information if there are other developments,” he concluded.