



The central government gave its head to raise another battalion from Tripipura's state rifles (TSR), said Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday. Big boost for Tripipura! The Ministry of the Union of Internal Affairs sanctions the rise of another Indian reserve battalion (IR) for the rifles of the Tripipura State, improving safety and generating job possibilities. Recognizing the Honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the Minister of the Interior of the Union Shri Amit Shah Ji, “wrote CM Saha on his handle X Thursday. The decision was adopted after the chief minister put a proposal for another TSR battalion before the Minister of the Union of Internal Affairs Amit Shah at a recent meeting in New Delhi, said an official of the office of the chief minister (CMO) on Friday. The story continues below this announcement The official said the central government will spend unique financial assistance from RS 50 to raise a TSR battalion. An amount of up to Rs 30 crore would be provided for the cost of infrastructure (excluding the cost of land), with the submission of the details of the expenses. Currently, there are 14 TSR battalions, including the majority of the battalions of the Indian reserve (IR) which can be deployed in any State under the orders of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MHA). According to the latest inputs, two TSR battalions have already been posted under the Delhi police authority since 2019 and in the South-East Coalfields Ltd (SECL) of Chhattisgarh since 2022. Another TSR TSR battalion has been engaged in the Tripipura and natural gas security sites (NGB) in Tripura. In addition, they ensure security during the elections in different states within the framework of the central armed police forces (CAPF). The story continues below this announcement The TSR was formed in accordance with the Tripipura State Rifles Act, 1983, adopted in the Assembly of Tripipura, and the first battalion was created on March 12, 1984. Tripipura currently has 21,798 Jawans serving under the TSR. Earlier, in June of last year, CM Saha, during his meeting with the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, asked for two additional Indian reserve battalions for Rs 13.10 Brouses as a subsidy in the means of raising each IR battalion in the State and another RS ​​40.54 crosses to obtain various materials required for the implementation and surveillance of progress and the storage of sampling and narcotics and psychotropic drugs.

