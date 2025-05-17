Trump returns to Washington with investment agreements but no major peace transactions





Abu Dhabi, the president of the United Arab Emirates, Donald Trump, returns to Washington Friday after a diplomatic visit to the Middle East, where he presented US affairs and obtained investment commitments but failed to conclude a long promised peace agreements in Gaza and Ukraine.

Marked by high-level talks and sumptuous demonstrations of regional hospitality, the journey presented the role of so-called trumps as unhappy and peaceful. However, its highest targets resolving conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine remain elusive.

In Abu Dhabi, Trump capped his a week tour with a visit to Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace of the Emirates, where he made a tour exhibiting investments in energy, health care and aviation. Accompanied by the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the president met with business leaders and took shots to his predecessor.

I just think we have a president of the United States who sells, said Trump, having a blow on former president Joe Biden. Do you think Biden would do this? I don't think. A large screen during the event reused its campaign slogan to proclaim energy again, a nod to the economic objective of the trip.

Trump is accompanied by the President of the Water, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while he is preparing to get on the Air Force One on Friday. Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images

Throughout the week, Trump has announced major investments by Middle East countries in American companies, including an investment agreement of $ 600 billion in Saudi Arabia and an agreement with Qatar Airways to buy hundreds of Boeing and Ge Aerospace planes.

The White House spokesman Harrison Fields described the trip “an incredibly formative visit that forged the golden age of the Americas thanks to its partnerships with a critical region of the world”.

The visit occurred in the middle of the controversy on Trump's eagerness to accept a planned gift from the Qatari government: a luxury plane of $ 400 million which he hopes to use as Air Force One. The offer has aroused reactions against Democrats and certain Republicans at home for potential ethical, security and financial challenges.

Trump repeatedly rejected concerns about the plane, saying that he “thought it was a big gesture.” He also postponed the accusations that the trip, which came while his name of homonym extends in the Middle East, created a potential conflict of interest.

However, even if he celebrated his economic victories, the president faced the reality at the start of the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the conflicts he promised to resolve.

The President has made some of the most thorny conflicts in the world an absolute priority in his administration, promising to stop the bloodshed and cause lasting peace. And in a demonstration of strong commitment, he sent the best aid to the cause, with the special envoy Steve Witkoff Hopscotching the Globe in pursuit of the objective of the presidents. Before leaving Washington, Trump announced the release of Edan Alexander, an American owned by Hamas, Qatar playing a central role in negotiations.

However, the president has recognized that significant challenges remain. Watch Gaza, Trump told journalists on the Air Force One when he left Abu Dhabi. And would make him take care of this. Many people are hungry.

While Trump concluded his trip on Friday, Israeli air strikes killed more than 100 people in the past 24 hours, according to local health authorities.

Trump visits a synagogue on Friday at the Abrahamic Family House, which houses three worship houses, wins McNamee / Getty images

Friday, asked questions about future diplomacy opportunities in the face between him and Russian president Vladimir Putin, Trump replied: we must meet. He and I will meet. I think I can solve, or maybe not.

Earlier, Trump had expressed his disappointment but not surprised when Putin did not attend a meeting planned in Türkiye. I didn't think it was possible for him to go if I didn't do it, said Trump, noting that his schedule had made the trip untenable.

Instead, he has piled up the possibility close to a breakthrough in nuclear talks with Iran. Trump told journalists on Friday that his administration had submitted a proposal for an agreement with Tehran, after describing their efforts earlier in very serious negotiations with Iran for long -term peace. Earlier in the week, Trump suggested that he hoped that an agreement was close, declaring that it was not going to make nuclear dust in Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday later that his government had “received no written proposal from the United States” and that there was “no scenario” in which Tehran would abandon his nuclear program to conclude an agreement with the United States

“Iran is nevertheless determined and simple: respect our rights and put an end to your sanctions, and we have an agreement,” he said on X. [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] signatories too. “”

Trump also said on Friday that recognition of the new Syrian government and the lifting of what he called “brutal” and “biting” sanctions was “the right thing to do” while the new management is its control.

Trump said Wednesday that the trip had not set up Benjamin Netanyahu by giving up a visit to the Israeli Prime Minister, explaining that his relations with the Arab leaders are very good for Israel. He also said that he had contacted Netanyahu on the decision to raise sanctions against Syria.

Analysts see parallels between this trip and Trumps 2017 in the Middle East.

The key thing to watch is what comes to the region and what major stages of his administration take, said Brian Katulis, a principal researcher at the Middle East Institute. After 2017, the Gulf region saw a flaw that isolated Qatar for three years and a maximum American pressure campaign against Iran which, according to him, has not given lasting results. However, the trip also laid the foundations for the Abraham agreements, the 2020 agreement normalizing the links between Israel and several Arab states, which remains the prevailing of foreign policy and which Biden sought to continue.

Trump targets higher. This time, Trump is looking for a historic breakthrough with Iran on nuclear talks and also dreams of obtaining a Nobel Prize if I get this affair from Iran or widens the Abraham agreements to include a Saudi-Israelian normalization agreement, Katulis said.

Trumps' hosts this week also played significant roles in these efforts, helping to mediate conflicts and offer support for negotiations, and the president recognized that there was more to do as he had left Abu Dhabi.

Surprises and unexpected events have a way to unbalance American administrations, Katulis said. The current war in Gaza and the growing misery of the Palestinians who live there will be a critical test.

