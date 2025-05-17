War of the American trade: Trump says that he is ready to travel for Xi Jinping to meet after the two prices in 90 days





In the middle of the trade war, President Donald Trump said he would be open to going to China to talk about foreign policy and economic problems with Xi Jinping.

When he was asked if he wanted to visit Xi during a foreign trip during an interview with Fox News that was broadcast on Friday, I would certainly say, “adding that the relationship between China and the United States was important,” said Bloomberg.

The American president in his second administration has repeatedly shown a eagerness to chat with the Chinese chief. Earlier in the week, he planned that the two could speak by telephone after their deputies deliberated on a temporary truce in the trade war which was led by Trump imposing prices on Chinese products.

The United States has lowered the samples from Chinese imports, while Chinese rights on American goods reduced under this 90-day agreement.

The United States has urged to defuse a trade battle with China, an attempted Trump considered as an act of generosity for the world's second economy. After recent conversations, the United States has reduced its rate on China to 30% by 145% and Beijing reduced its own rate levels from 125% to 10%, the nations considering more discussions.

If I didn't do this problem with China, I think China would have separated, Trump said.

Trump represented his visit simply compiled in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates aimed at keeping nations beyond Bekins sphere of influence. They were going to China, and it was going to be their parent, and it does not happen, Trump mentioned the three Arab states. He said the nations were very important to keep in our lap.

“ Confines of a very, very strong agreement with China '': Trump “We have the limits of a very, very strong agreement with China. But the most exciting part of the agreement … This is the opening of China to American affairs,” said Trump the American diffuser aboard the Air Force One on the way at the start of his Gulf tour, according to AFP. “One of the things I think could be the most exciting for us and also for China is that we are trying to open China,” he said, without detail.

(With Bloomberg and AFP entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/uschina-trade-war-trump-says-he-is-willing-to-travel-for-xi-jinping-meet-after-both-reduced-levies-in-90-day-agreement-11747446501433.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

