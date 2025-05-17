Leave the Middle East to meet him





The 1993 archive video captured Donald Trump and Marla Maples leaving the hospital with the newborn Tiffany Trump.

Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump and Marla Maples, gave birth to a boy on May 15. It is the 11th grandchild of President Trump. The president seemed eager to return from the Middle East to meet his new “beautiful grandson”.

President Donald Trump seems happy to meet his beautiful grandson, who has just arrived in the world.

Tiffany Trump, daughter of the president and his second ex-wife Marla Maples, gave birth to a little boy on May 15. The boy named Alexander Trump Boulos is Donald Trumps 11th-Petit-Enfant.

“I spoke to her a few times. She is fine. The baby is great, and we will see them very soon,” said Donald Trump at an event in Abu Dhabi, according to a swimming pool report.

The president was during his first major foreign trip to this presidency this week. He met leaders of the Middle East to discuss investments in the American industries. He should come back on Friday May 16.

My daughter had a baby. I go home to see this little baby, “said Donald Trump. I want to see my beautiful grandson, a son, and we will.

Marla Maples is now “Gran Mar Mar”, which other grandchildren call President Donald Trump?

How many grandchildren Donald Trump has?

The new Trump-Boulos baby is the 11th grandchild of the presidents.

Donald Trump and Marla Maples got married from 1993 to 1999. Tiffany Trump, a 31 -year -old trainer model, is their only child together.

Here is a preview of the president prevails over other grandchildren and their family trees:

Kai Madison Trump, Eldest Daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and His Ex-Wife Vanessa Trump, and the Eldest Grandchild of Donald Trump
Donald Trump III, Eldest Son of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump
Spencer Trump, Son of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump
Tristan Trump, Son of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump
Chloe Trump, Daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump
Arabella Kushner, daughter of Ivanka Trump and husband, former main advisor to the White House Jared Kushner
Joseph Kushner, son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
Theodore "Theo" Kushner, son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
Luke Trump, son of Eric Trump

First lady Melania Trump did not publicly comment on Trump's new little child.

The First Lady published on social networks in honor of the national police week. She has kept a relatively low profile since the return of the 47th president to the White House.

His office did not comment on the new baby.

Who is the baby's father, Michael Boulos?

Tiffany Trump reveals the kind of baby

The daughter of President Donald Trump and ex-wife Marla Maples celebrated with a baby shower and apparently revealed that she is waiting for a little boy.

Support coverage

Michael Boulos, 27 -year -old married to Tiffany Trump, is a businessman of Lebanese origin, whose father is a self -proclaimed billionaire.

Boulos and Tiffany Trump married in 2022 in Mar-A-Lago, and reports show that they lived in Miami since Tiffany graduated from the University of Georgetown in 2020.

Boulos Massad Boulos’s father was involved in the Trumps presidential campaign, trying to help curry promote among American Arabs, according to Detroit Free Press, which is part of the USA Today network. The elder Boulos was appointed principal advisor to Africa and senior advisor to the President of Arab Affairs and the Middle East. An investigation by the New York Times did not find any evidence that Boulos had raised a significant richness of his Nigerian commercial efforts, accusations which he had trouble clarifying when he was asked for the point of sale.

