The president of Sby Economic Secret LPS is up to 6%, while Jokowi is 5%











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia The President of the Council of Purbaya Commissioners Deposit Insurance Corporation, Yudhi Sadewa, revealed that the secret of the Government Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) could reach an economic growth of 6%. According to him, each government has different characteristics “If we examine the economic development of the last 20 years, at the time of Danjokowi, the characters are different. Passby, it did not build a lot of infrastructure, but the economy increased by almost 6%. Jokowi construction infrastructure increasing by only 5 percent” during the Investment Forum 2025 event in Jakarta on Friday (5/16/2025). Purbaya explained, in the Sby era, his government has relied more on the private sector. While in the time of Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the skull sector has slowed down. He also explained that it was seen from monetary data during traffic or the supply of money which included species in circulation (banknotes and parts) and bank deposits at the Central Bank. In the SBYM0 era, two figures increased. This was also followed by credit growth which also reached 20% in annual shift. “This monetary policy is different, at that time, the private campaign grew up,” said Purbaya. Then, in the Jokowi era, M0 only increased 10% in Yoydan and a single figure credit or approximately 5% in annual shift. “So you [swasta]Check the economy. Credit growth is 5%, the tour is dead, “said Purbaya. He said that if the economic engine was only continuing, economic growth would be difficult to optimal. Consequently, the government has now improved by implementing tax and monetary policies to encourage economic growth. “You can fulfill tax and monetary functions. It seems that private engines can be better,” he said. Purbaya added that Indonesia had passed the last crisis, namely at the time of Pandemi Covid-19. Currently, the economy is starting to improve gradually, so the private sector should grow back. “If it is a foreigner (outside), do not be afraid, if our economy is strong, foreigners come in. Foreigners think about how to go to profit, so as long as our economic fundamentals are good, tax and monetary roads, the private sector and the government road together, 7 to 8% will not be too difficult,” he concluded. (MKH / MKH) Watch the video below: Empty: LPS Boss is optimistic that the Indonesian economy will strengthen, a foreigner will enter alone

Following article



Video: LPS Boss: I don't believe in IMF's predictions











Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20250517091203-4-633988/ketua-lps-bongkar-rahasia-ekonomi-sby-naik-6-sedangkan-jokowi-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos