



Home

News

President Erdogan's daughter Sumeyye is punished for the support of Turkey in Pakistan, she is part of…. Sameyye Bayraktar, is married to Selcuk Bayraktar, an eminent defense entrepreneur. Selcuk Heads Baykar Defense, the company that produces Bayraktar Akinci drones that were provided in Pakistan and during Operation Sindoor. President Erdogan's daughter Sumeyye is punished for the support of Turkey in Pakistan, she is part of … The Indian government has withdrawn the security authorization from Elebi Airport Services India LTD, a company belonging to the daughter of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Soumeyye Bayraktar. This decision comes in the middle of growing tensions on the open support of turkeys in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Sumeyye, 39, is a businesswoman and has the co -owner of Elebi Aviation, who operates ground manipulation services in several major airports across India. These include key locations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Goa, Kochi and Kanpur. If we believe the media reports, Sunil Yadav, joint director (Operations) of the Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), made a prescription canceling the company's security authorization with immediate effect. Without this authorization, Elebi can no longer legally manage sensitive airport operations in India. ELEBI Airport Services India was responsible for a range of activities, including passenger management, flight operations, freight load and support for general aviation support. The company's operations in India began with a joint venture at Mumbai airport, later developing in ground handling services and full -fledged cargo at Delhi airport. Bayraktar Drones and Nexus of Türkiye-Pakistan Sameyye Bayraktar, is married to Selcuk Bayraktar, an eminent defense entrepreneur and the son of Ozdemir Bayraktar. Selcuk Heads Baykar Defense, the company producing drones Bayraktar Akinci, advanced air vehicles used for military operations. These drones were provided in Pakistan, and during Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Air Force launched more than 500 Bayraktar drones targeting the Indian air bases over a period of only two days. Fortunately, the Indian defense forces intercepted and killed all, preventing any damage. However, the incident revealed deep military cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan. This has also raised serious concerns about how President Erdogan and his relatives of his family directly benefited from international defense agreements. Celebi aviation India denies allegations of Turkish political ties After the cancellation of its security authorization by the Indian authorities, Celebi Aviation India firmly denied all complaints connecting the company to Turkish political figures or to the family of President Erdogans. In response to general speculation on social networks, the company has published a declaration calling for false and misleading allegations. He firmly declared that he had no political bonds or bonds of property with Sumeyye Erdogan. There is no one by the name of Sumeyye who has part of our parent company, said Celebi. The property lies only with the Celebioglu family, can Celebioglu and Canan Celebioglu, which do not participate in politics. We are an aeronautical service company managed by professionals. The declaration stressed that Celebi is not a politically influenced Turkish entity and operates with transparency and neutrality. He said the company was a commitment to international corporate governance and ethical practices standards. To clarify its structure of property, the company revealed that 65% of its parent company is owned by major institutional investors in countries such as Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and throughout Western Europe. Among them, Act will be Partners II LP, a fund based in Jersey, holds 50% of Celebi Havaclk Holding AS, while 15% belong to Alpha Airport Services BV, a company registered in the Netherlands.







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/president-erdogans-daughter-sumeyye-bayraktar-gets-punished-for-turkeys-support-to-pakistan-is-she-a-part-of-celebi-airport-services-india-ltd-ground-handling-operations-7823874/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos