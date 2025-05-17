On April 22, India was shaken by one of the deadliest terrorist attacks when 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam fell on bullets fired by tranists formed and sent on the other side of the border. The nation was in mourning, but on April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held before the people and made a daring and unambiguous promise: Mitti Mein Mila Denge (the terrorists and those who sponsor them will be destroyed). It was not a speech, it was a promise made to the nation, and on May 7 marked the realization of this promise with the start of Operation Sindoor.

Launched with precision, planned with a strategic depth and executed with iron resolution, the Sindoor operation is the PM Modis 3rd doctrine in motion: eliminate, eradicate and evaporate terrorism and terrorist industry. The Sindoor operation delivered an offensive to calibrated and coordinated tri-service, which led to the following achievements. One, 11 strategic Pakistani air bases were neutralized pistols, drone launching ramps, radar stations and surveillance assets used to facilitate infiltration have been systematically targeted. Two, nine high -value terrorist camps in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Balakot were destroyed, they were not empty shells, but active facilities forming the faithful and the cross -border agents. Three, more than 100 terrorists have been eliminated, including five key people responsible for the spread of terrorism and operating within the framework of the Directives of Intelligence Inter-Services (ISIS).