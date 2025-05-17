Politics
PM Modi has rewritten the anti-terrorist script with the Sindoor operation
May 17, 2025 07:30 is
Posted for the first time on: May 17, 2025 and 07:30
On April 22, India was shaken by one of the deadliest terrorist attacks when 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam fell on bullets fired by tranists formed and sent on the other side of the border. The nation was in mourning, but on April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held before the people and made a daring and unambiguous promise: Mitti Mein Mila Denge (the terrorists and those who sponsor them will be destroyed). It was not a speech, it was a promise made to the nation, and on May 7 marked the realization of this promise with the start of Operation Sindoor.
Launched with precision, planned with a strategic depth and executed with iron resolution, the Sindoor operation is the PM Modis 3rd doctrine in motion: eliminate, eradicate and evaporate terrorism and terrorist industry. The Sindoor operation delivered an offensive to calibrated and coordinated tri-service, which led to the following achievements. One, 11 strategic Pakistani air bases were neutralized pistols, drone launching ramps, radar stations and surveillance assets used to facilitate infiltration have been systematically targeted. Two, nine high -value terrorist camps in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Balakot were destroyed, they were not empty shells, but active facilities forming the faithful and the cross -border agents. Three, more than 100 terrorists have been eliminated, including five key people responsible for the spread of terrorism and operating within the framework of the Directives of Intelligence Inter-Services (ISIS).
It was not a symbolic show of force. It was a strategic demolition of the Pakistani terrorist architecture planned in silence, executed with precision. As the idiom goes, speak gently and wear a big stick. The Sindoor operation was the stick fastsilent and overwhelming. It was not only a mission, but a clear message in Pakistan that India would not tolerate terrorism and would not hesitate to cross the loc to uproot the terrorist camps.
Despite this decisive response, the Congress chose to engage in rhetorical nostalgia and ended up comparing 1971 with 2025. But in doing so, it confused a large -scale war in 1971 with the terror sponsored by the State in 2025. Set the pendulums: 1971 was a declared war. 2025 is not declared terrorism led by Pakistan through proxies, drones and radicalized pedestrians. One of the tanks and treaties required. The other requires satellites, surgical strikes and an intelligent war. India wanted to retaliate with the specific objective of hitting terrorist camps and destroying their support network, which Operation Sindoor has obtained. Nothing less and nothing more.
Before pointing to Prime Minister Modi, the Congress must face its own history in a decade spoiled by nine terrorist attacks linked to Pakistan, including the vile attack by Mumbai 2008. The diagram was predictable: terrorist strikes, in mourning from India, the files are delivered. There was no deterrent, no reprisals, no signal. The terrorists struck impunity, knowing that the answer would be bureaucratic, not ballistic. On the contrary, after 2014, Prime Minister Modi showed the clarity and the courage to fight terrorism by making daring decisions such as the 2016 surgical strike, the 2019 Balakot strike and the operation now Sindoor. He transformed the India approach, from passive paperwork to powerful precision. The new doctrine does not concern reactive indignation, it is a question of being proactive. By giving a free hand to our courageous forces, PM Modi converted the protest into precision and changed the script for the lighting of candles by exploding terrorist camps, talks and tears to targets and triumphs. For Modi Sarkar, security is not only a policy, it is personal.
Critics that underline the current break in the reprisals of the India do not understand military doctrine. The ceasefire is not signs of weakness, these are timing tools. They buy space for larger and more effective operations like Sindoor. The press conference held by our forces on May 11, undoubtedly said that when terror arrives, India will resume stronger. An intelligent state does not shout, it strikes. As they say, the waters are always deep.
The opposition can be stuck in the nostalgia for sepia tones. But each chest bharatiyas swells with pride and they know that the nation has gone from diplomacy to deterrence, from silence to strikes, from files to domination. Regarding terrorism, India has sent a strong message.
The writer is a lawyer for the Supreme Court and national spokesperson, the Bharatiya Janata party
