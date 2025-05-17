



A former senior American defense official warned the legislators that a Chinese Taiwan invasion is “more distant” in the midst of increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Charles Flynn, retired general and former commander of the American army Pacific, also set up the stages that the popular liberation army would need to accomplish such a feat. Why it matters China has promised to unify with Taiwan, which it considers its territory, although the Chinese Communist Party has ever governed. Beijing, in recent years, has increased military activities around Taiwan to punish the progressive democratic party in power of the island. US officials believe that Chinese chief Xi Jinping asked the Liberation People's Army to be able to take Taiwan by 2027, even if he does not necessarily intend to order that year. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other members of President Donald Trump's administration have stressed that dissuading China means making an invasion as expensive as possible. Nowsweek contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry by email to comment. What to know In his remarks Thursday during a house hearing focused on the Chinese Communist Party, retired general Charles Flynn, the former Pacific Army Commander, told legislators that “the threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is no longer distant or theoretical”. Flynn spoke during a hearing of the selective committee of the Chamber on strategic competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Mark Montgomery, former operations director of the US Indo-Pacific Command, and Kurt Campbell, deputy secretary of state from 2024 to 2025. Taiwanese soldiers participated in an exercise in a military base in the County of Taitung on January 21, 2025.

Chiang Ying-Ying / Associated Press

In a press release prepared before the hearing, Flynn underlined the enormity of the challenge to which China would be confronted in the assembly of an amphibious assault – the factors which, according to him, helped to compensate for the difference in the capacity of yawning between the army of Taiwan and China. To make a fait accompli, noted Flynn, the Chinese forces should cross the Taiwan Strait of 100 miles under a heavy fire. By reaching the Taiwanese coasts, they should establish – and hold – advantages. In the cities of Taiwan, the troops of the people's liberation army (PLA) would then face an urban war against defenders dug in fortified positions. Finally, China should achieve all this before the United States and its allies can fully commit their strength to an intervention. Flynn stressed that, although analysts often focus on the navy, the air force and the rapidly growing rocket of China, the country's land forces finally determine the result. “If the army PLA cannot land, cannot maneuver, cannot hold the ground and cannot subjugate the inhabitants of Taiwan, it cannot win. If we can prevent them from trying to even cross, we will dissuade the war,” he told legislators. What people say Former assistant secretary of state Kurt Campbell, in an opening declaration submitted before the hearing: “The future of Taiwan is deeply linked to the United States – our economies, our technologies and our societies are inextricably linked – to make strong and secure Taiwan a vital vital strategic interest. “Meeting this moment requires a total approach to the government. What happens next Washington maintains an old decades policy of “strategic ambiguity” on the question of whether it came to the defense of Taiwan, which could mean being trained in the first hot war of the United States with another nuclear power.

