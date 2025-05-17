PM Modi, the Indian army rules Neeraj Chopra for having beaten 90m Mark Firstpost





Neeraj Chopra has received praise from all districts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian army and other eminent politicians, after breaking the 90m bar in javelin for the first time. Learn more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Neeraj Chopra for “his dedication, discipline and incessant passion” while the 27 -year -old star athlete violated the 90m barrier for the first time in Throw Javelin on Friday. Neeraj, a double Olympic medalist, recorded his very first 90m throw in his third attempt by Doha Diamond League. The Tokyo Games champion recorded a 90.23 million throw to become the 25th athlete in the general classification to cross the 90m bar. However, he finished in the second place while Germany Julian Weber also crossed the milestone for the first time, recording a 91.06 m throw. The story continues below this announcement PM Modi, Indian army praises Neeraj's efforts Nevertheless, Neeraj's latest feat testifies to his continuous efforts to improve and develop his game while targeting the 2025 world championship in September in Tokyo. Prime Minister Modi praised Neeraj for his “spectacular feat” and said that India was “delighted and proud” of his last success. “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for having violated the 90m bar at the Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieved his best personal launch. It is the result of his relentless dedication, his discipline and his passion. India is delighted and proud,” wrote Prime Minister Modi on X. A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaking the 90m bar at the Doha Diamond League 2025 and made her best personal throwing. It is the result of his dedication, his discipline and his implacable passion. India is delighted and proud. @ Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/n33zw4zfit – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2025 The Indian army, which recently gave a suitable response to Pakistan after Pahalgam's terrorist attack, also praised its lieutenant-colonel colonel Neeraj. “A #Neerajchopra historical throw, a moment of pride for #India! Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Neeraj Chopra won money at Wanda Diamond League at #Doha with a record launch of 90.23 m, exceeding his own national record and beating the 90m brand for the first time. A uniform champion!” The army's message was read. The story continues below this announcement A historical throw by #NeerajchopraA moment of pride for #India! Lieutenant-Colonel (fee) Neeraj Chopra wins money at Wanda Diamond League in #Doha With a record launch of 90.23 m, exceeding his own national record and breaking the 90m bar for the first pic.twitter.com/gernzuwa9a – ADG Pi – Indian Army (@Adgpi) May 17, 2025 Neeraj was conferred on the honorary rank of Lieutenant-Colonel by the Indian army on May 14. Chopra had joined the army in 2016 as a junior committee officer. Here are some other reactions from Indian politicians: 90.23m A historic moment for India as Lieutenant-Colonel Neeraj Chopra, breaks the 90m bar with a better career throwing in Doha #Diamondleague! pic.twitter.com/ugxif0cu18 – Piyush Goyal (@piyushgoyal) May 16, 2025 The story continues below this announcement Historical feat! The warmest congratulations to our Javelin Neeraj Chopra javelin star for breaking the 90m barrier for the very first time with a 90.23 m throw, obtaining 2nd place at the Doha Diamond League, 2025. pic.twitter.com/pu55tpfb5g – Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@Mansukhmandviya) May 17, 2025 Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaking the 90m bar with an incredible 90.23 m throw at the Doha #Diamondleague. Your dedication and your excellence continue to inspire a billion dreams. Bharat is proud of you, champion! @ Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/1yz42xh69s – Smriti z rani (@Smritiririri) May 16, 2025 With a new national record of 90.23 m, Neeraj broke its previous 89.94 m record, which was set at Stockholm Diamond League 2022.

