Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks in Türkiye: what we know
Ukraine and Russia foresee on Friday in Istanbul to hold their first direct peace talks in more than three years.
Ukral President Volodymyr Zelensky had traveled to Türkiye, but said he would not attend talks after his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin refused his calls to face to face negotiations.
Here is what we know of talks in Istanbul:
– When are the talks?
A three meeting between the Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish delegations is scheduled for 0930 GMT, said a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday.
Before that, there will be separate discussions between Ukraine, the United States and Turkey that will start at 0745 GMT.
Putin last weekend proposed the talks for Thursday, but the Kremlin then spent several days refusing to say who would go or provide details.
The Russian team arrived in Istanbul on Thursday morning, while Zelensky sent the Ukrainian delegation of Ankara in the evening after having interviews with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
– Who should attend? –
The Russian part is led by Vladimir Medinsky, assistant to the hard line of Putin and ex-minister of cultures involved in the 2022 negotiations.
The Kremlin has appointed three other negotiators – Vice -Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin and Igor Kostyukov, director of Russias Gru Military Intelligence Agency.
On Thursday, Zelensky criticized the level of representatives of Russia and said that it was a sign that Moscow was not serious about the negotiation of the end of the war.
Other subjects of interest
What do the Ukrainian soldiers of the rhetoric of the Greenland think?
While Trump plays with imperialist rhetoric with regard to Greenland, soldiers on the front line against the kinetic imperialism of Russia are inclined to see it as more fanfaron.
The best diplomats such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov or aid to foreign policy of the Kremlin Yuri Ushakov – involved in previous talks with the United States – are not in Istanbul.
Because Putin does not join, Zelensky said he would not assist in talks either.
The Ukrainian delegation will be led by the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, who has crime roots and was involved in several diplomacy cycles involving Moscow, including talks in 2022, prisoner exchanges and the grains of the Black 2022 sea.
He will be joined by a dozen assistant ministers and military officials, including Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergiy Kyslysya, the head of the deputy security service Oleksandr Poklad and the deputy chief of staff Oleksiy Shevchenko.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also landed in Istanbul.
He said Thursday that he would meet the Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
An American level of lower level – Director of Planning of Policy Michael Anton – will hold discussions at the working level with the delegation of Russia, said the spokesman for the State Department, Tammy Bruce.
– Where are both parties? –
Zelensky said his team had the mandate to discuss an unconditional ceasefire that kyiv, his allies and the United States has pressure.
Russia has repeatedly rejected the proposal, insisting that a whole series of questions had to be settled before a cease-fire could be agreed.
Beyond that, the fundamental differences between Kyiv and Moscow are far from resolved.
Russia insists that the talks deal with what it calls the deep causes of the conflict, in particular the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, two vague terms that Moscow used to justify the invasion.
He also repeated that Ukraine must cede its territory occupied by Russian troops.
Kyiv said that she would not recognize her territories as Russian – although Zelensky has recognized that Ukraine could bring them back by diplomatic means.
– What are the expectations? –
US President Donald Trump seemed to concede that progress in Türkiye was unlikely, saying that there would be no movement towards the end of the war until he met Putin.
Rubio also said that he had no high expectations for talks.
The first Moscow negotiator insisted that he was ready to discuss possible compromises during talks.
Unfortunately, they do not take the real negotiations very seriously, Zelensky told journalists after a meeting with Erdogan.
– Why Turkey? –
The NATO member, Turkey, has sought to have good relations with Ukraine and Russia since the start of the invasion of Moscow and twice organized talks on the war.
Representatives of Moscow and Kyiv discussed a plan to end the war in Istanbul in March 2022.
But these talks were broken down after Russia's retirement from the suburbs of kyiv de Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were found dead following a month's occupation by Russian forces.
Moscow considers these talks as a continuation of these failed negotiations, said Medinsky on Thursday.
Contacts between sides at war have been limited since and mainly dedicated to humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of soldiers remains.
