Politics
The “spectacular” reaction of PM Narendra Modi while Neeraj Chopra breaks the brand 90m for the 1st time
Neeraj Chopra achieved what had been a mental block for him over the years on Friday. After winning everything that is there to be won – gold medal for the Olympic Games, World Championship, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games – Neeraj had a feat that has escaped him over the years – the 90m bar, a javelin stallion. Finally, he reached the brand with his third attempt by Doha Diamond League. Neeraj, a double Olympic medalist, started strong with a global launch of 88.44 m in Qatar Sports Club. After a fault in his second attempt, he returned with a superb throw of 90.23 m on his third test, establishing a new national record. His previous record was 89.94 m, reached in Stockholm Diamond League two years ago. Over time, Neeraj has made six throws in the 89 m range, but had just missed the 90m milestone so far.
PN Narendra Modi was delighted with Neeraj's feat. “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for having broken the brand 90 m at the Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieved his best personal launch. It is the result of his relentless dedication, his discipline and his passion. India is delighted and proud,” wrote Prime Minister Modi on X.
A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaking the 90m bar at the Doha Diamond League 2025 and made her best personal throwing. It is the result of his dedication, his discipline and his implacable passion. India is delighted and proud. @ Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/n33zw4zfit
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2025
However, Neeraj violated the 90m mark for the first time, he finished second behind Germany Julian Weber, which launched 91.06m.
“It's a bit of a soft-maker result,” said Neeraj, as quoted on Olympics.com
“I am very happy for the 90m, but this second place-it also happened to me when I competed in Turku and Stockholm. I launched 89.94 and I have always been second. And also here. I have broken the national record and I got the second,” he added.
He currently trains under Jan Zelezny, the legendary Czech launcher and holder of the world record (98.48 m, which takes place in 1996). Zelezny is considered one of the largest in sport and has five of the first ten throws in the history of the javelin.
“I feel very good that Jan Zelezny is my coach now,” said Neeraj, as quoted on Olympics.com
“We always work on a few points and always learn certain things. Normally, he is not going in the diamond leagues, but he came with me because he told me that today was the day to reach 90 m,” he noted.
With this performance, Neeraj has become the 25th athlete in history to be launched beyond 90m in the male javelin. Its brand is also the third best by a Asia, behind Arshad Nadeem (92.97m) of Pakistan and Chao-Tsun of Chinese Taipei (91.36 m).
Despite the incredible launch of Neeraj, Julian Weber of Germany tore off the victory with a 91.06 m personal record in his last attempt. Anderson Peters of Grenada, the 2022 world champion who had exceeded Neeraj in Doha last year only 1 cm, finished third this time with a better 85.64 m.
“I am also very happy for Julian Weber,” said Neeraj, as quoted on Olympics.com
“He launched 91, so we have broken 90m for the first time today. We have been trying this for so many years, so we have managed to get it,” he added.
“It was only the first competition of the year, so I am convinced that during the next competitions, I will launch far. I was very confident today, and I expected Julian to get a massive launch because he was very consistent with his attempts,” he noted.
“I told him that today is the day we can both cross the 90m mark. It's like a boost for us, and we will go far too,” added Chopra.
India Kishore Jena arrived eighth with a better launch of 78.60 m. It was his second appearance in a Diamond League event after finishing ninth in Doha last year.
