Janja accumulates controversial cases ranging from musk to Xi Jinping; recalling

First lady Rosngela da Silva, and JanjaHe accumulates a series of blunders, policies and controversies by statements and attitudes since the government of President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva.

In the most recent episode, Lula was released from his wife on Wednesday 14, asked about the declarations of the First Lady during a Meeting with LDER CHINS, XI Jinping, with Tiktok CTICAS.

The president confirmed that he had asked Xi, the day before the interview, if he could send a person of Confiança to Brazil to discuss “digital questions”, in particular Tiktok, and was angry with the leak of the conversation on the social network involving the First Lady.

The members of the entourage told G1 that Janja had played in an embarrassing moment when he asked the word to speak to Xi Jinping de Tiktok, who considers that he has a favorable right algorithm.

See also

Do not forget other opportunities where Janja was involved in the controvrs:

“Go make you fuck, Elon Musk”

On November 16 of last year, during a debate table with influencer Felipe Neto, in an event parallel to G-20, the first lady cursed the Billionio Elon Musk.

At the end of the panel, she asked the word to highlight the difficulty of approval of the laws to regulate social media platforms and strengthened its impact on clinical tragdia due to the dissemination of false information.

Then he lowered himself because of what it seemed to be a rudo in the environment where he was. She interrupted the speech and said, “I think that Elon Musk. I am not afraid of you. Even you fuck, Elon Musk.”

The Billionrio reacted to its profile at X a few moments later, indicating by the acronym “lol” which laughed at the incident. Commenting on another platform article, Musk said that “they”, nominated for the current government, will lose the next elements.

Death of the First Lady

During the same event in which he cursed Elon Musk, Janja reset -tone to make fun of the death of Ti France in the exploso in front of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), declaring that “Besto finally killed with an artificial fire”.

“Varios do not deserve to be here,” he said about former presidents

The First Lady visited, in November of last year, the gallery of the ex-president on the Planalto palace, reopened the restoration of the PHS. The site had been destroyed in the crooks of January 8, 2023. During the visit, Janja said that several former leaders of the federal executive did not deserve to have photography in space, located upstairs of the trial of the federal government's headquarters.

“(In power) From 2 to 15. The guys, he does not deserve to be here. Oh, well, there are many that they do not deserve. Pascoal Ranieri Mazilli, had you heard of this president?” He asked.

Ranieri Mazilli was president of the CMARA and took power on April 2, 1964, after the dismissal of Joo Goulart, paving the way for military dictatorship. He was in office on April 15 of the same year, as indicated in the information below the photo of the former president on the wall.

Video on the woman of nunes de bo in the elements of So Paulo

Janja and other supporters of candidates at the City Hall candidate of São Paulo, assistant Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), published a video to the aid of the second round by saving the occurrence report by alleged domestic violence recorded by the wife of the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) in 2011.

The Emedista, which ranked video as a “low game”, beat Boulos in the second round with 3,393,110 votes, representing 59.35% of the votes.

Blunder and violation of the protocol in possession of Juzes

In August of last year, Lula's wife participated in the inauguration of the new federal judges at the Federal Court of 3. REGIO (TRF-3), in SO Paulo. During his speech, Janja said that Minister Herman Benjamin, President of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), was part of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and called the STJ's “Supreme Court”.

“My dear Minister Herman Benjamin of the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, I could not be in its inauguration (as president of the STJ), but I wish an excellent direction of the Supreme Court of Justice,” said Janja.

Bolsonaro says he “died in prison” if he was found guilty of attempting to blow

During the ceremony, Janja also broke the protocol and gave Juza Gabriela Shizue Soares de Arajo the diploma and the necklace which, generally, are given to the new Oath to the President of the Court. Gabriela Hodmother of Janja and Lula and wife of the state deputy and former mayor of Osasco, in Souza (PT-SP), longtime friend of the president.

Polmica com humorists

In May of last year, during the floods that tormented the Rio Grande Do Sul, Janja got involved in a police force with the humorist and influencer Whindersson Nunes due to the rescue of a horse that was in the roof of a house in canoas in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre.

Janja mobilized the efforts to save the animal and shared a video on social networks celebrating the success of the operation. The humorist therefore published an image of an image of actress Jade Washing Clothes, scene of the soap opera “Travessia”, played by many as a criticism that generated it around the rescue.

In response, the First Lady commented that “he does not know that they have already invented the washing machine for a long time, that he frees up the time of women and where they want”, suggesting that the position of Whindersson was macho.

In July 2024, Sociloga published an indirect on social networks of the hours after humorist Dilson Alves, the “Nego Di”, was the target of an operation of the public prosecutor of the Rio Grande Do Sul which investigated an alleged money laundering system.

In May of the same year, Nego Di published a position on offensive social networks Janja with a low word. “P … signed wallet,” he wrote. After a negative impact, the humorist erased the publication. The former BBB has been stopped preventively since July 14, accused of participation in an alleged product regime delivered by a store that would be SCIO.

Police with diversified furniture

At the beginning of 2023, Lula and Janja claimed the disappearance of the articles from the Alvorada palace after the release of Bolsonaro and Michelle. Ten months later, the 261 articles were found in the official residence. Before the discovery, the presidential couple bought luxury pieces, justifying the acquisition of the absence of objects.

At the time, the President's Social Communication Secretariat (Secom) reported that the elements had been found in “various dependencies” at dawn, but specified the exact locations.

During the government's transio, at the end of 2022, Lula and Janja complained of the conditions of the official residence and stressed that the goods were missing Aps Bolsonaro and the former first lady left dawn. In addition to furniture, household appliances, books and works of art were cited as “missing”.

The presidential couple spent the first ME of Lula to live in a hotel in downtown Braslia, declaring that the official residence and the Crooked farm, resident of the president's summer, deteriorated. During a CAF of Manh with journalists in January of last year, the president said that Bolsonaro and Michelle “had taken everything” from the residential palace.





After the articles were found, the Bolsonaro couple called The Justice, requesting an indemnity of $ 20,000 for moral damage such as “teaching measure”, in addition to the representation of Lula “in the same proportion of the damage they have carried out”, which includes a press interview on dawn and a representation of the Globonews communication and the official communication canals of the federal government “.