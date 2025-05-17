



A Blackburn woman diagnosed last year with stadium cancer has increased more than 100,000 for charitable organizations since her diagnosis.

Kaneez Choudhry supported charities of cancer care following her diagnosis of breast cancer, and wants to use the time she left to break barriers and help more ethnic minority women to be checked and discuss the problem.

However, when Kaneez began to feel symptoms, his concerns were rejected.

She said: “At one point, they even thought I could be pregnant.

“I was in and out of the hospital for years before obtaining the diagnosis, but still, nobody noticed it.”

On April 10, 2024, Kaneez and his family had the new devastator.

I was more worried about the way my family would take the news than me, she said.

I was devastated, confused, emotional, I felt like everything stopped.

Farhan, Kaneez, Naseem and Umair Choudhry (Image: Safiyyah Tayyeb, Newsquest) in these first weeks, she stayed at home with her two beautiful-nieces, who took care of the hospital meetings with her, preparing meals and providing care.

Meanwhile, she remained focused on her two sons, both at university, and relied on the unwavering support of her husband, Naseem.

As the realities of treatment set up, exhausting chemotherapy sessions, new routines, uncertainty, Kaneez began to think not only about his own experience, but the experience of others fighting against cancer, especially in countries without access to free health care.

She said: I saw how things are things in Pakistan, scans, medication, equipment and I continued to think, what happens to people who cannot afford it?

This question has become the basis of its fundraising.

Kaneez and his family organized a charity gala in November to collect funds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and the call of Imran Khan cancer.

The event brought together more than 300 people, all contributing to a deeply personal cause in Kaneez.

She turned to Gofundme and started planning a gala dinner, carefully choosing a place and joining the support of her friends, family and community in the broad sense. The answer was overwhelming.

I think that because people knew that I crossed the cancer myself, it struck the house more. It made them want to help, “she said.

The funds collected were divided between the Qe hospital in Birmingham, where Kaneez receives treatment, and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer in Pakistan, founded by the former cricket player and former cricket and Prime Minister Imran Khan in memory of his mother.

The mission of hospitals is to provide free cancer care accessible to everyone.

I even won a prize at the Imran Khan charitable event for collecting the most money, “she said.

“I gave a speech and I sat with her sister, Rubina Khan, it was such an honor.

L: Kaneez Choudhry with Rubina Khan. A: Kaneez Choudhry with her husband, Naseem Choudhry. (Image: Kaneez Choudhry) For Kaneez, the gala did not only want to collect funds. It was a question of starting a conversation, in particular in the communities of South Asia where stigma around breast cancer can prevent people from asking for help.

People are unaware of symptoms. There is a taboo, and one of my goals was to raise awareness of breast cancer and signs to monitor.

During the Gala, Dr. Sandeela Sattar, breast radiologist at the city hospital of Birmingham, shared critical information with the public on breast cancer in minority communities.

It spoke frankly about how the absorption of screening remains disproportionately low in Asian women in the United Kingdom, and how an urgent change is necessary.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer worldwide, and the most common cancer across the United Kingdom, where each of the seven women is diagnosed with breast cancer, she said.

However, within our ethnic minorities in British communities, there is significantly lower absorption compared to Western counterparts.

“This may be due to the lack of awareness, communication or even transport problems. But we, as a community, must allow our mothers, wives and sisters to attend this essential program. This could save lives.

Dr. Sattar added: Asian women are more at risk, especially since we are less likely to be opened to resolve this problem within our communities.

“Many women are ashamed or embarrassed, often suffering in silence due to the concern of the stigmatization of the disease.

She also reassured the participants that all NHS mammographers are women by law, and service is committed to meeting religious, linguistic and cultural needs

Despite the challenges of the past year, Kaneez said that cancer has not stopped his life. This made him more determined to live it fully.

Shes moved into his first house, saw his son marry, travel with relatives and regularly check the articles on his list of wishes.

Kaneez with her family to her surprise 50th anniversary (Image: Kaneez Choudhry) she said: I am grateful. It brought me closer to my faith.

“I have done so many new friends who are going through the same thing, and the sharing of our experiences has helped.

“We speak, we support each other, no one should feel isolated when it comes to something like that.

His daily routine has changed. She listens more to her body, rests if necessary, and accepts support even when it is difficult to do so.

People are more comfortable talking about it now because they know that I accepted it. There is no stigmatization, and I love to speak about it because it reflects my strength.

She is now wanting to encourage other people with cancer to retain hope.

Be strong, accept it. Everyone will go at some point, so the time you have it, spend it with your loved ones. Make all your wishes. “”

The story of Kaneez Choudhrys is not limited to survival. It is one of his strengths, his opening and his use of his trip to build something significant from one of the most difficult battles.

“Overall, I am happy and happy with life.

