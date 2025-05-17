Citrus production drops by 50%, we have to manage it carefully!

Kutambelin, karosatuklik.com -The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, visited the village of Kutambelin, district of Laubaleng, Karo Regency, precisely in the region of Liang Melas (LMD), known as one of the centers of upper orange production. Jokowi's presence was warmly welcomed and full of enthusiasm by the Karo community.

The En-Ailes of the governor of the north of Sumatra, Bobby Nasution, aimed to hear the aspirations of orange farmers who have recently experienced a drop in cultures due to attacks of parasites with fruit flies. In an open dialogue with farmers, Joko Widodo has transmitted his commitment to participate in the search for solutions to the problem.

I came to see the agricultural products of this region in the first hand, as well as hearing the obstacles facing farmers on the ground, said Joko Widodo.

He also gave an example that similar problems occur in other regions and must be treated seriously and carefully.

In Kendal Regency, for example, lawyer exports were carried out abroad. But after having been surveyed, the fruits were also exposed to fruit flies, which of course harmed farmers.

This shows that this pest attack is a serious and crossed problem, he explained.

In addition, Jokowi also stressed the importance of continuity between infrastructure development and culture protection.

Some time ago, the main problem in this region was road access. Currently, the road is completed and transport costs become lighter, so farmers get great advantages, “said Jokowi.

“However, there is now a new challenge that I hear directly from the community, namely the drop in production due to fruit flies. We will find the best solution together. I want to help, even if it is not tall, but real,” he said.

This fruit pest can reduce harvest by more than 50%. This figure is very significant. Therefore, we will continue solutions in an integrated manner, cooperate between the district, provincial and central governments, so that farmers do not continue to be disadvantaged, he said.

Integrated fruit pest control

Accompanied by Karo Brigjen's regent. Pol. (Ret) dr. Dr. Antonius Ginting, SP.OG., M.Kes, Karo Regency Forkopimda, as well as agricultural experts from Gadjah Mada University (UGM), the USU team and Argari, Mr. Joko Widodo also directly observed the citizens' gardens belonging to residents and was witnessing the field conditions directly. On this occasion, he symbolically gave the help of fruit flies integrated into the farmers region, as well as the planting of upper orange seeds.

Regent Antonius Ginting expressed his gratitude for the visit and direct attention of Mr. Joko Widodo to the people of Karo Regency, in particular farmers.

We have expressed the greatest appreciation of the direct attention of Mr. Joko Widodo for the problems encountered by our farmers from Liang Melas Data. This visit not only gives encouragement, but also carries a real solution necessary for the community, he said

The government of Karo Regency is fully determined in synergy with central and provincial governments to overcome the question of fruit flies in a sustainable manner, in order to maintain the resilience and well-being of the agricultural sector in this area, he added.

Previously, Thursday 15/05/2025), Joko Widodo arrived in Berastagi and was greeted by the Karo Regent and the ranks of Forkopimda at Mikie Holiday Hotel and the Berastagi Resort. He also took the time to greet the people of Warung Agam, Kabanjahe, who welcomed him with enthusiasm.

The series of visits ended with Friday prayer at the Istiqomah Tigabinanga mosque, after his return from LMD and so on to Medan. (R1)

Read also: