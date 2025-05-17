Politics
Concierge center founded by the nephew of Queen's nephew Hunts Buyer | Money news
Quintessential, the luxury concierge service founded by the queen's nephew, is in talks to find a buyer of the months after warning against “material uncertainty” on his future.
Sky News learned that the company, created by Sir Ben Elliot and its business partners in 1999, works with advisers on a process to find a new owner or investors.
City sources said this weekend that the quinteding was already under discussion with potential buyers and provided for the reception of a certain number of firm offers.
Sir Ben, the former co -president of the Conservative Party under Boris Johnson, has an important minority participation in society.
The Quintessentiel group operates a certain number of companies, although its main activity remains the provision of a lifestyle support for individuals of high net value, in particular celebrities, fees and leading businessmen.
It also has large companies among its customers and offers services such as the organization of flights to private jets and performance by the best musicians.
The sales process is supervised by a company called beyond, although other details, including the price that the company could recover, were not clear on Saturday.
An initiate said that the parties who had been contacted by Beyond were offered the possibility of buying a controlling interest in the quintesses.
This could be implemented thanks to a combination of reimbursement of current loans, an injection of new funds in the company and the purchase of the interests of existing shareholders, they added.
The founders of Quintesential, including SIR Ben, wish to maintain an equity in equity for the company after any agreement.
In January 2022, newspaper reports suggested that the quinteding had been sold with an assessment of 140 million pounds sterling.
Deloitte, the accounting firm, was responsible for finding a buyer at the time, but a transaction failed to materialize.
Sir Ben, who was knight in the list of honors of Mr. Johnson's resignation, turned to one of the shareholders of the quintesses for financial support during the pandemic.
World Fuel Services, an energy and aviation service company, is due to 15.5 million pounds sterling as well as 3.5 million pounds sterling of accumulated interest, according to a person close to the process.
The loan included a mandate to convert it into equity during reimbursement.
Find out more Sky News:
The rich list of this year's Times Sunday has revealed
Gold Spike means you have to update your insurance
The cheapest pint in the United Kingdom has revealed
Quintessends does not disclose the number or identity of many of its customers, although it declared in the annual accounts deposited in Companies House in January that it had increased the turnover to 29.6 million pounds of the year to April 30, 2024.
The accounts suggested that the company noted customer demand for international customers.
“In the past year, we have not only renewed important business contracts like Mastercard, but we have also widened by adding new business customers like Swiss4 in the United Kingdom, R360 in India and Visa in the Middle East and South America,” they said.
In his experiences and events division, he won a contract to work with the Red Sea Film Festival and to provide corporate concierge services to the Saudi Premier League.
He added that ALLIANZ, the German insurer, the BMW and the South African lender's standard bank were among the other customers with whom he had signed contracts.
The accounts included the warning of a “risk that the pace and the level to which the commercial yields can be considerably lower than those of the forecasts, forcing the group and the company to obtain external funding which may not be to come and, consequently, this creates an important uncertainty which could end up launching a doubt on the … capacity to continue as an active concern”.
This weekend, a typical spokesperson refused to comment on the sales process.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/concierge-firm-founded-by-queens-nephew-hunts-buyer-13369368
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What did Donald Trump get on his four-day visit to the Middle East? | | | |]New BBC
- Oxfordshire RAF Based Fire killed two firefighters
- Nvidia CEO called Final Masters Games Torchbearer
- Rich in the UK has explored 10 years for 9 years to avoid inheritance tax
- Nigerian stars for 2025 World Championships in Doha – Voice of Nigeria
- Will Imran Khan be released and will he return as Prime Minister in 2025?
- Guess Jokowi's opportunity to be a PSI Ketum
- XI highlights care, attention for the disabled
- The Congress slams the CM deputy for the “Arc à Modis feet” remark; The deputy CM DevDa claims the distortion of speech
- ITTF World Championships Finals Going with Exciting Opening Day Promotion
- Erin Burnett's Dashboard: S & P 500 and Paul Volcker
- 17 accusations of the collapse of the deadly Bangkok construction during the earthquake