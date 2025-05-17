Concierge center founded by the nephew of Queen's nephew Hunts Buyer | Money news

Quintessential, the luxury concierge service founded by the queen's nephew, is in talks to find a buyer of the months after warning against “material uncertainty” on his future.

Sky News learned that the company, created by Sir Ben Elliot and its business partners in 1999, works with advisers on a process to find a new owner or investors.

City sources said this weekend that the quinteding was already under discussion with potential buyers and provided for the reception of a certain number of firm offers.

Sir Ben, the former co -president of the Conservative Party under Boris Johnson, has an important minority participation in society.

The Quintessentiel group operates a certain number of companies, although its main activity remains the provision of a lifestyle support for individuals of high net value, in particular celebrities, fees and leading businessmen.

It also has large companies among its customers and offers services such as the organization of flights to private jets and performance by the best musicians.

The sales process is supervised by a company called beyond, although other details, including the price that the company could recover, were not clear on Saturday.

An initiate said that the parties who had been contacted by Beyond were offered the possibility of buying a controlling interest in the quintesses.

This could be implemented thanks to a combination of reimbursement of current loans, an injection of new funds in the company and the purchase of the interests of existing shareholders, they added.

The founders of Quintesential, including SIR Ben, wish to maintain an equity in equity for the company after any agreement.

In January 2022, newspaper reports suggested that the quinteding had been sold with an assessment of 140 million pounds sterling.

Deloitte, the accounting firm, was responsible for finding a buyer at the time, but a transaction failed to materialize.

Sir Ben, who was knight in the list of honors of Mr. Johnson's resignation, turned to one of the shareholders of the quintesses for financial support during the pandemic.

World Fuel Services, an energy and aviation service company, is due to 15.5 million pounds sterling as well as 3.5 million pounds sterling of accumulated interest, according to a person close to the process.

The loan included a mandate to convert it into equity during reimbursement.

Quintessends does not disclose the number or identity of many of its customers, although it declared in the annual accounts deposited in Companies House in January that it had increased the turnover to 29.6 million pounds of the year to April 30, 2024.

The accounts suggested that the company noted customer demand for international customers.

“In the past year, we have not only renewed important business contracts like Mastercard, but we have also widened by adding new business customers like Swiss4 in the United Kingdom, R360 in India and Visa in the Middle East and South America,” they said.

In his experiences and events division, he won a contract to work with the Red Sea Film Festival and to provide corporate concierge services to the Saudi Premier League.

He added that ALLIANZ, the German insurer, the BMW and the South African lender's standard bank were among the other customers with whom he had signed contracts.

The accounts included the warning of a “risk that the pace and the level to which the commercial yields can be considerably lower than those of the forecasts, forcing the group and the company to obtain external funding which may not be to come and, consequently, this creates an important uncertainty which could end up launching a doubt on the … capacity to continue as an active concern”.

This weekend, a typical spokesperson refused to comment on the sales process.