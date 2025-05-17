Nia stops two suspects of terror sought -after linked to the Pune Isis module of Indonesia





Reported by Mubarak Ansarimumbai / Pune, May 17, 2025: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two suspected terrorism suspected Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh and Talha Liyakat Khan as part of the Pune Isis affair. The duo was apprehended in Indonesia and brought to Mumbai, where they should be produced before a court.

The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in an inquiry in progress on an alleged conspiracy supported by the Islamic State to launch terrorist attacks in the Maharashtra, Gujarat and other parts of India.

According to the NIA, the accused were involved in activities such as the organization of IED manufacturing workshops, the realization of the recognition of forests for dismissal practices and hiding places and collect terrorist funds through armed flights and flights.

The two accused had been on the run for more than two years and also had unpriblavable mandates issued against them by the NIA Special Court, Mumbai. Nia had also declared an RS cash reward. 3 Lakh each for more information on the two accused.

The RC-05 /2023 / NIA / Maman case concerns a criminal conspiracy by these men, as well as eight other members of the module of the Sleeper Isis Pune module already arrested and in police custody. They had conspired to commit terrorist acts in order to disrupt community peace and harmony by putting a war against the government of India in the pursuit of the Islamic State agenda to establish an Islamic regime in the country by violence and terror.

These two men, already billed, with the other accused arrested, had been engaged in the assembly of the DIs of a house rented by Abdullah Fayaz Shaikh in Kondhwa, Pune. During the period 2022-2023, they also organized and participated in a bombs and training workshop, in addition to carrying out a controlled explosion to test an IED manufactured by them, in these premises.

Besides Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh and Talha Khan, The Soters Arerested in the Case Are Identified As Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Abdul Kadir Pathan, Abdul Kadir Pathan, Simab Nasirudin Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Shamil Nachan, Shahnawaz Alam.

Earlier, NIA had seized several properties in Kondhwa associated with the accused. These residential apartments and houses have been used for the training and planning of IED terrorist activities. In total, 11 people have already been generated in the case (RC 05/2023 / NIA / Maman).

The properties are linked to the following accused: Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, MD Rizwan Ali, Kadir Dastagir Pathan, Simab Kazi, Zulfikar Alai Barodawa, Abdullah Fayaz Shaikh, Talha Liyakat Nachan.

