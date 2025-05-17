



A gathering to congratulate the models of roles with disabilities and the people who made exceptional contributions to help people with disabilities take place in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2025. A total of 200 models with disabilities, as well as 200 exceptional units and 60 exceptional people supporting the disability services, were honored during the collection. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping has called to increase care and attention for disabled people, who are an important driving force for Chinese modernization, and have urged better social security and service mechanisms for disabled people in order to ensure their rights and interests. XI, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks in an instruction on Friday, congratulating the 200 new models of disabled roles, as well as 200 exceptional units and 60 exceptional people supporting the deficiency services. The national models with disabilities and exemplary units and individuals were honored during a ceremony in Beijing on Friday, to commemorate the next 35th national day to help people with disabilities, which falls on Sunday of this year. XI stressed in the instruction that the committees and governments of parties at all levels should prioritize the work linked to disabled business, continuously improve the quality of related public services and actively create a good atmosphere and an environment in society to understand, respect, take care and help people with disabilities. He declared in the investigation that federations for people with disabilities and workers engaged in disability cases should continue to improve their ability to serve disabled and endeavor to become confidents and caregivers worthy of trust and reliable for these people. He encouraged disabled people to draw inspiration from role models, to conquer difficulties and challenges, to continue their dreams and to make contributions to the construction of a strong nation and to the realization of national rejuvenation. Chen Guiping, 48, basic doctor of Xinxu, a village in the province of Jiangxi, was one of the 200 newly honored role models. He said he was very excited and proud to receive the honor. “It was the first time that I entered the big room of people in Beijing. Honor is the greatest recognition of my work,” he said. He lost his right forearm in a fiery accident at the age of 3. “My way of becoming a doctor was not easy, but I never had the idea of ​​giving up,” he said. Serving as a basic doctor in the village since 1996, Chen Guiping said that winning honor was a new start, and he will remain faithful to his original aspiration and will continue to serve the villagers. Chen Liangjie, 39, received a diagnosis of congenital hearing loss shortly after his birth. He won championships during several national and global competitions with his exceptional IT and typing skills. Now working as an executive in a packaging material company in Pinghu, in the province of Zhejiang, he said that the company currently has around 120 disabled employees, among which more than 30 are sick. Chen Liangjie said he had helped train 10 disabled colleagues to obtain national skills certificates in recent years, stressing that disabled people, such as him, can ensure jobs requiring skills and becoming expertise. “Each person can earn a wonderful life as long as they are earth-to-terre,” he said. [email protected]

