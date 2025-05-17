



Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi (born October 5, 1952 at 11:55 a.m. in Lahore, Pakistan) is a Pakistani politician and former cricket player who is the 19th Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 until April 2022. 2022, he was shot in the leg during an assassination attempt in Wazirabad while he was walking early elections. On May 9, 2023, the High Court of Islamabad was arrested by paramilitary forces which burst into the courthouse, which exceeded its alleged role in the case of 190 million pounds. Recently, after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, J & K, India concluded a border conflict with Pakistan from May 7, 2025. The operation was called Operation Sindoor.

According to reports, there are growing clamors among the supporters of Imran Khan to release it, in particular during this period, because the current establishment led by Shehbaz Sherif is ineffective in the treatment of the current border conflict. According to the Pakistan horoscope (August 14, 1947 at 12:00 p.m. at midnight in Karachi, Pakistan), there are also clear indications that Shehbaz Sherif is uprooted soon. In addition, on the basis of the Table of the Asim Army General Munir (June 6, 1966 at 10:15 p.m. in Rawalpindi, Pakistan), it is very likely that in the coming months, there may be a coup by him, either there can be a situation where there can be replaced by another person or that he can resign. It is also a well -known fact that Imran Khan's arrest was at the request of the Asim Murnir generation. In the current situation, there is a clamor for the release of Imran Khan.

The ASC rising in Imran Khan's table is 3.39 degrees Sagittarius. DASA is from Jupiter / SUN from September 2024 to June 2025. Jupiter in the graph is as a sign of a conjunction with the Moon and the aspects of Mars in Sagittarius and Venus in balance. Jupiter is the Lord of the ASC, the Moon is the 8th Lord, Mars is the 12th Lord (Prison) and Venus is the 11th Lord (Gains). Jupiter transited the Gemini sign on May 14, 2025. From Gemini, Jupiter Aspecta Natal Venus and also Mars in the ASC. Based on Jupiter's transit to Gemini, Imran Khan will be published in the coming months before June / July 2025.

There are also rumors that he died in prison due to torture. However, on the basis of the available graph, the news of death is not true. In addition, in accordance with the Pakistan table, as indicated above, Pluto's transit is exactly about the 10th cusp, which means that the current government means that there will be a fall in the existing government led by Shehbaz Sharif soon. The fall of the existing government can be either by the troubles created by the supporters of Imran Khan for his release, or by military state by General Asim Munnir. After the release of Imran Khan in June / July 2025, he is ready to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan between October and December 2025. In the last quarter of 2026, there will still be incidents by which his position will be at stake during which he is likely to try to flee abroad. However, his attempt to go abroad will be blocked the authorities.

(The views expressed here are only columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same thing)

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a teacher of astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Writezz-them at [email protected]._)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/horoscope/will-imran-khan-be-released-and-return-as-prime-minister-in-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

