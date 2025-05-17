The NCOA uses PM Modi for the strategic merger of the PSU steel and declaring the steel sector as a strategic sector – PSU Indian

The National Confederation of Associations of Officers of Central Public Sector (NCOA) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the strategic merger of Steel PSU and declaring the steel sector as a strategic sector. The letter written by NCOA is given below for the benefit of viewers of www.indianpsu.com –

Respected sir,

At the meeting of the NCOA Council held on 04/22/2025 in Manali, representatives of the Association of PSU officers unanimously adopted this resolution.

“A single Maha steel unit is formed by Fusion, Steel Plants of Steel Authority of India Ltd (Sail) and its subsidiary with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd and its subsidiary, NMDC Steel Plant and Mecon under the Ministry of Steel.

This steel mega also in accordance with the recommendations of the Parliament Committee submitted in March 2013 will be able to expand additional steel capacities. This will greatly help to achieve the objectives of the national steel policy of the 300 MTPA steel capacity by this mega-acuer PSU will further expand its capacity, because all experts will be available in a USU. Each of the steel units has its strengths and weaknesses, but the merger of them into a single unit would help them synergize their forces and transform weaknesses into opportunities and overall advantages for the nation. Steel being an essential element of the growth rate and strongly contributes to the GDP of our country, it must be maintained in the strategic sector of the nation. Our country has better quality iron ore mines in the world. We must extract steel from the ore which will create a large number of jobs, autonomous in steel by which Atma Nirbhar Bharat and manufacturing in India must be carried out. Your good office is called upon to take the appropriate measures in this regard.

The NCOA letter was sent to the Ministry of Steel for a new necessary action.