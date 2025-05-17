The author of the book reveals that the first steps of Jokowi are graduates of the University and Labor in Aceh





Aceh Tengah (waspada aceh) – The author of the Jokowi imprint book in Gayo, Murizal Hamzah and Khalisuddin, revealed the initial career of the career of President Joko Widodo after having finished his studies at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in 1985. Jokowi was recorded to work at PT Kertas Kraft Aceh (KKA) and served in the center of the ACEH from 1986 to 1988. Jokowi was one of the nine engineers who were accepted to work in PT KKA in 1986. At that time, the postulation of a job must certainly show a baccalaureate diploma and attach it to the PT KKA HRD, said Khalisuddin, on Saturday (5/17/2025) in Takengon, Central Aceh. Murizal added, at that time, the title of engineer of PT KKA was still classified as rare. The presence of Jokowi as well as graduates of the Faculty of Forestry UGM and IPB have become part of the recruitment program of the Crown Company. Before being sent to Gayo, the engineers had an orientation in Perhutani Bogor for a week. During his stay in PT KKA, Jokowi was chief of the housing construction division (housing). He worked in Aceh for two years, before deciding to resign in 1988 to continue the furniture activities of his family in Solo. During his stay in Aceh, Jokowi lived a simple life, not yet known to the nickname Jokowi and still wearing glasses, said Murizal. In December 1986, Jokowi married Iriana and brought his wife to Gayo. Their first child, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was born in 1987. The story of Jokowi's trip to Aceh was traced through interviews with dozens of colleagues from PT KKA and presented in Jokowi’s imprint book in Gayo, published by Bandar Publishing in 2015. From this historic path, Jokowi was indeed a college and graduated in UGM. So, of course, he can apply for a job at PT KKA, a state -owned company operating in Central Aceh, said Khalisuddin.

