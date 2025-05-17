Politics
The decrease in aid budget in the United Kingdom is new normal, explains the Minister of Development | Policy
The UKS help budget has decreased considerably is the new normal, said the Minister of Development, Jenny Chapman, because she said that the approach of work would help repair the faith of voters in aid abroad.
Lady Chapman took her post in February, after Anneliiese Dodds resigned to protest against Keir Starmers' decision to reduce assistance spending abroad to 0.3% of gross national income by 0.5%, to pay an increase in defense expenses.
Chapman said that she and her team go through the online aid budget, looking for deep cuts, they did not treat the belt as temporary.
I do not make my choices, thinking, oh, we were able to spend the next 18 months, two years, then be back where we were. I make decisions thinking that this is the new normal and we have to do this work, she said, referring several times to what she called a 0.3 world.
Chapman was a deputy for Darlington from 2010 to 2019, when she lost her headquarters in the victory of the general elections of the Boris Johnsons landslide. She was ennobled by Starmer in 2021.
Speaking in her spacious room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she recognized dismay among many supporters of long -standing development on the scale of work reductions, but said that the sector had to work differently to reconquer vacillating public support.
I think the help sector does incredible job and there are incredible people who have spent their lives to work to make the world better, she said.
At the same time, the truth is that the confidence that the public once had in this program has faded, and we must be honest with ourselves on this subject. And I will work with them to improve this situation.
I will not avoid difficult messages when I think they have to be made.
Before the 20 years anniversary of the Gleneagles G8 summit, during which the United Kingdom has obtained significant progress on the aid and relief of the debt, Chapman said that work could still lead on these issues.
I am very proud that the last Labor government has directed a reflection on development. We have to do the same now and we have to shape what development looks like for the next 20 years. It's work.
Chapman attracted criticism earlier in the week for having suggested in an appearance to the international intermediate development committee that the United Kingdom had been considered for a global charitable organization for too long.
But speaking after her grills by the committee, she insisted that even without the need to make cuts, the way the government works with developing countries needed significant reform.
African governments say they want partnership, not paternalism. They therefore want more control over what is happening in their country, she said.
Chapman suggested that the new UKS approach, in detracting resources, would involve sharing expertise in the United Kingdom and encouraging private sector investments. This morning, I was in the city with our new investment working group, she said, citing a lot of enthusiasm, many possibilities.
It also underlined the urgency to reduce the cost of supporting asylum seekers in the United Kingdom, which represented 20% of the aid budget abroad in 2024.
Chapman is part of a joint working group with the home office aimed at reducing the budget in this area. They must go further and faster because it is not a good use of this money. They would agree with that, she said.
Asked where the cuts will fall, Chapman refused to make specific budgetary commitments, but said that the United Kingdom would favor humanitarian aid. It has also alluded to other areas on which the government could concentrate, in particular the arm of the World International Development Association (IDA), which grants subsidies and loans to low -income countries, and to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).
The money spent by the World Bank, you get 10 invested for 1 that we put. It is a good use of money. The IDA fund works very well, its proven evidence on the basis of an impact, she said.
We are one of the greatest, if not the greatest donors in Gavi; It works, it saved hundreds of thousands, millions of lives.
The United Kingdom hired 1.98 billion people over three years at IDA at the end of 2024, before the budget cuts were announced, but it has since been suggested that the promise is under study. Gavi has a promise conference to which the United Kingdom will have to define its contribution.
Chapman also praised the BBC World Service, in the midst of reports that the government requires budget cuts.
We do not yet know what the exact allowances will still be. Worked through these figures, but what I would say is that the global service does a huge job that no one else can do, she said, calling it an absolute gold resource.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/may/17/diminished-uk-aid-budget-is-new-normal-says-development-minister
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Congress gave 4 names for global awareness, Shashi Tharoor not one of them
- Irfan Pathan's sincere post while Karun Nair in India A team is selected: “Best cricket wants …”
- Chris Brown denied a bond over the alleged nightclub attack
- Fears of the earthquake of Japan to expose tourism as the flag collides with rumors
- Cambodia is starting to sell Durians to China, in the running to compete with Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia
- What happened during the Trump Middle East tour
- PLT. Diskominfosantik Kalteng chief emphasizes the commitment to become a media partner
- The United Kingdom exceeds China as the second holder of the American Treasury
- Guyana Table Tennis Association reveals national squadrons prior to the busy international calendar
- Putting Ukraine and Russia's swap in prisoners after peace talks BBC News
- Starmer is not ready for the upcoming constitutional crisis – Bella Caledonia
- Why Brendan Shanahan fits perfectly with the islanders