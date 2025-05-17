Politics
On Friday, several Danish companies reaffirmed their confidence in growth and more in -depth cooperation with China in the midst of optimism as to the economic prospects and the vast opportunities of the second world economy, such as Chinese President Xi Jinping responded to a letter from the founder of the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China.
In the letter, XI encouraged the Chamber and its member companies to make new contributions to improving friendship in Chinese and China-Europe and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. XI expressed his appreciation for the founder's deep affection for China and the confidence of Danish companies in China concerning the future development of the country, reported the Xinhua news agency.
China has been and will remain an ideal, safe and promising destination for foreign investors. To believe in China is to believe in a better future, and to invest in China invests in the future, said Xi in the letter.
President XI's response attracted enthusiastic and positive responses among Danish and European companies that pay particular attention to EU-EU economic and commercial cooperation.
Lars Fruergaard Jrgensen, CEO of the health care company whose Denmark is adapted to Denmark, Novo Nordisk, told Global Times on Friday: “When we consider the number of people affected with our drugs that change their life, China represents our greatest market and our ambition is to continue to accelerate innovation and work with partners in our combat against chronic diseases serious. “
After entering the Chinese market almost 30 years ago, Danfoss first handed the rapid growth of the Chinese economy and is very proud to have contributed to this remarkable progress, Danfoss China's president of Danfoss China and Chinese Division and China growth said on Friday.
While China advances high quality development and promotes new quality productive forces, the country generates enormous green development opportunities – providing sustainable growth potential for Danfoss activities, Xu said. In 2024, for example, Danfoss experienced strong growth in several key sectors in China, including data centers, semiconductors, sailor and energy storage. Among them, companies related to data centers increased by 70%, while the marine sector has increased a 29%increase.
At the same time, China is quickly becoming an increasingly innovative nation, with a continuous improvement in the protection of intellectual property, said XU, noting that Danfoss has committed to moving from “Make in China” to “innovated in China” – a transition that will unlock even more opportunities for Danfoss and other Danish companies.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Wang Weizhong (on the left), deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China, the provincial committee of Guangdong and governor of the Guangdong province, and the president and the CEO of BYD, Wang Chuanfu (right), have a press conference in the same day, the Prime Minister's course, Hongrère, May 15. in Hungary. Photo: VCG
Intensive exchanges
XI expressed his hope that the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China and its member companies will continue to play the role of a bridge between China and Denmark as well as China and Europe, and help improve mutual understanding and friendship, as well as the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two parties.
As significant savings are both significant savings with high complementarity, the two parties should strengthen economic and commercial cooperation and jointly protect the multilateral trade system focused on OMT in the background of growing economic uncertainties worldwide and monumental challenges in the international trade system, the Global Times de Zhang Jian told.
The Chinese electric vehicle giant Byd will open a European center in Hungary, creating 2,000 new jobs, the government of Hungary announced on Thursday.
During a press conference announcing the decision on Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban highlighted the role of China as a world leader in electromobility technology, while stressing that the partnership is essential: “We cannot succeed. Only Hungarian-Chinese Cooperation can make us competitive,” said Budapest Times Local Budapest Times.
Since the beginning of this year, there have been frequent high -level exchanges between China and Europe. During the invitation of the member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of the Chinese Central Committee and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen will make an official visit to China from May 17 to 20, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
While the Chinese-EU financial cooperation working group held its second meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Brussels, the 10th high-level economic and financial dialogue of China-France was held on Thursday in France.
Organized by the EU delegation in China, a cooperation conference took place on Wednesday in Beijing, bringing together around 500 participants on both sides. Speaking at the conference, the EU ambassador to China Jorge Toledo said that this 50th anniversary is a golden opportunity to take stock of what has happened in the past five decades between the EU and China, examine the current challenges and together a solid base for the future.
“Frequent dialogues, exchanges and cooperation between China and the EU indicate that in the current international landscape, the EU has become more and more aware of the importance of China for the EU and the world as a whole in aspects, in particular the world order and multilateralism,” said Zhang.
From the point of view of the EU’s own interests and relationships, the EU should look at China with a more open, objective and pragmatic attitude, he said, noting that there is a large place for won-win-win cooperation if the EU can abandon its ideological damages and reject the disturbance of certain parts as the United States.
Inject certainty into the world
The more the risks faced with the global economy, the more the need to meet the challenges thanks to the opening and differences in deck thanks to cooperation, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian said on Friday at a regular press conference.
“China has all the follow-up of the high-level opening and a transparent, stable and predictable political environment. We are committed to providing foreign companies with a pro-business environment that focuses on the market, the promotion of the law and the world class, the opportunities of our Maldial Mega-Taille with the world, and the promotion of a universal and inclusive source,” said Lin, stress “
In the midst of continuous efforts to alleviate foreign investment restrictions and improve its commercial environment, China remains a higher destination for transnational investment. The number of companies financed abroad in China increased to nearly 1.24 million by 2024, with real foreign investments reaching 20.6 Billions of Yuan (2.86 billions of dollars), according to official data.
In recent years, China's economic policies have been relatively stable, while the Chinese authorities have repeatedly expressed the supply of support for effective coverage against external shocks and to maintain stable growth in the economy. I believe that this is attractive for multinationals and we will see foreign capital moving to Asia and China this year, told The Global Times Denis Depoux, world managing director of the consulting firm, Roland Berger.
UBS analysts led by Wang Tao wrote in a note sent to the Global Times on Friday that they improve the forecasts of China's GDP for 2025 to 4%, against 3.4% before, citing less trail of net exports and strengthening interior investment and consumption.
