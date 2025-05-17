“Spectacular feat …” PM Modi greet Neeraj Chopra to cross the brand 90 meters





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the double Indian Olympic medalist Javelin Neeraj Chopra on Saturday after crossing the 90 -meter bar at Doha Diamond League 2025 and said that it was the result of his “relentless dedication, discipline and passion”. “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for having violated the 90m bar at the Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieved his best personal launch. It is the result of his relentless dedication, his discipline and his passion. India is delighted and proud,” published Prime Minister Modi on X. The double Indian Olympic medalist blend the Neeraj Chopra Lawl had an outing to remember, because it became the first Indian to cross the 90m mark in sport on Friday. However, after a monstrous launch of Julian Weber from Germany at the Doha Diamond League, he could not get first place on the podium this time. Neeraj had their heads to the final round, crossing the 90 m bar with a delicate throw of 90.23 m, breaking its own national record. However, in the last game of throws, Weber recorded a shiny effort of 91.06 m, dropping Neeraj in second place. Anderson Peters of the Granada is at number three, with a throw of 85.64 m. Neeraj had a brilliant start, launching its season with a throw of 88.44 m, with Anderson Peters of Granada in second place with 85.64 m and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago in the third with 84.65 m. The second launch of the Indian superstar was a fault, but he still managed to maintain his lead. Germany Julian Weber took third place with an 85.57 m throw. However, the third throw from Neeraj, a monstrous 90.23 m, helped him touch the coveted brand of 90 m, extending his advance on his other opponents. He also broke his own national record, improving his 89.94 m throw recorded during the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. Julian, however, got closer, with an 89.06 m throw. Neeraj's fourth throw was 80.56 m, and the fifth throw was a fault. However, this has always kept Neeraj in mind, with Julian at the second point and Peters in third place. However, Neeraj was beaten in the last series of throws, with Weber launching 91.06 m to outdo the Indians, who finished second with his last launch being 88.20 m.

