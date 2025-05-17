It dried a rocker: Donald Trump attacks Bruce Springsteen after musicians fiery speeches | Bruce Springsteen





Donald Trump insulted Bruce Springsteen with anger after the veteran musician said Trump runs a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration.

Springsteen gave a series of vehement speeches on stage in Manchester when he launched his last tour, arguing that Trump was an unfit president at the head of a rogue government. He said that in the United States, the richest men are satisfied with the abandonment of the poorest children in the world and death that they have a sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers that they abandon our great allies and put themselves alongside dictators against those who fight for their freedom.

Trump responded to his social platform Truth, qualifying Springsteen as very surfaces and not a talented guy just an arrogant and unpleasant shock.

Springsteen campaigned on behalf of Joe Biden, just as he did with Barack Obama and later Kamala Harris. Trump said: Sleepy Joe had no idea what he was doing, but Springsteen is stupid as a rock, and couldn't see what was going on, or could it (which is even worse!)? This dried size of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) Should keep his mouth closed until he returns to the country, it's just a standard rate. So see how it goes for him!

An hour earlier, and about nothing, Trump targeted another musician, Taylor Swift.

Has anyone noticed that since I said I hate Taylor Swift, she's not hot?, He wrote on Truth Social.

Trump was once a swift fan, telling him that you are fantastic! And Taylor is great! on X in 2012, and call it later unusually beautiful. But after the approval of Kamala Harris, he wrote that I hate Taylor Swift! on social truth.

Springsteen and Swift did not respond to the positions.

Springsteens Tour continues on Saturday at Coop Live in Manchester. A five -star guardian review of the opening evening said: the choice to finish on a fiery but emotional version of Bob Dylans Chimes of Freedom knocks a clear message at home this evening. And despite the wound and despair that underlie a large part, there are few artists capable of picking the hope of the darkest depths of the United States, with such elegance and such beauty, just like Bruce Springsteen.

Swift, meanwhile, maintains a relatively low public profile after a few years of success during which his Eras tour which covered the career has become the most profitable visit of all time. Fans are impatiently awaiting the reality of the reputation, the last part of his re-re-receiving previous studio album project, but no release date has been announced.

