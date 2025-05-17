Merseyrail “delighted” to win the public service trophy at the Southport Stars Awards thanks to exceptional service and reliability





Merseyrail famous after being appointed public service of the year at 2025 Your Southport Stars Awards. The distinction, announced during a packed ceremony held at the Grand in Southport on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, was awarded in recognition of Merseyrails' commitment to an exceptional service, to the reliability and the vital role that its staff plays in the daily life of local residents. Victory follows a public vote in the PEOPLES Choice prices category, with Merseyrail Triomper in a competitive field of local service providers. Last month, Merseyrail sponsored the Sefton Young Sportive of the Year Award won by Grace Eccles and Melissa Mosscrop during the prices Grand Pride of Sefton 2025. Read more: cyclist Melissa Mosscrop and the aerobic gymnast Grace Eccles earn 2025 Sefton Sportive of the year The Your Southport Stars prices, organized by Southport Bid, highlight people and organizations making a real difference in the city. This year's event attracted more than 60,000 votes to 12 categories, and more than 150 guests attended the evening to honor the winners. The prize was accepted by Sally Ralston Bem, head of community and commitment from Merseyrails, alongside Stella Johnson, director of the Southport station in Ainsdale. Speaking during the event, Sally Ralston Mbe said: We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is a powerful recognition of hard work and dedication shown by our station teams and our leading colleagues through the network. Because our efforts to be recognized by the local community by a public vote mean the world for us. Merseyrail is proud to be at the heart of the daily life of Southports, and we remain determined to provide a safe, reliable and high value service that the communities we serve can count. Do you have a story for Stand Up For Southport? Do you need advertising, public relations or media? Please send an Andrew Brown message via Facebook here or send me an email to: [email protected]

