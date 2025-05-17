Donald Trump makes a new request from the Supreme Court





Friday, the administration of President Donald Trump asked the United States Supreme Court to allow him to regain the reduction in federal workforce, even as judicial dispute of unions, cities and advocacy groups.

The request comes in response to a temporary ban prescription made last week by the American district judge Susan Illston in San Francisco, who interrupted the application of the executive order of Trump to reduce the levels of federal personnel.

The Solicitor General D. John Sauer urged the judges to intervene quickly, arguing that they had exceeded his judicial authority. The administration has also made an emergency call to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which has not yet made a decision.

Why it matters

The Trump administration has been working to reduce the federal government since the end of January. The president created the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, to help make changes. Many changes have been criticized that they occur too quickly without enough surveillance.

President Donald Trump welcomes the chief judge of the Supreme Court John Roberts (R) upon his arrival to contact a joint session of the Congress on March 4, 2025.

Illston, appointed by the former Democratic president, Bill Clinton, ordered many federal agencies to stop acting on Trump's decree in the direction of Trump's workforce in February and a later note published by the Ministry of Government Efficiency and the Staff Management Office.

The Attorney General D. John Sauer asked the court to quickly suspend the decision, telling the judges that they had exceeded his authority. The order of Illston expires next week, unless extended.

The case is the last in a series of emergency calls that the Trump administration has launched to the Supreme Court, including some linked to layoffs. The administration has also made an emergency call to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which has not yet acted.

Tens of thousands of federal workers have been dismissed, left their jobs via deferred resignation programs or were put on leave following crisis in Trump government.

There is no official figure for job cuts, but at least 75,000 federal employees have taken a deferred resignation, and thousands of probationary workers have already been released.

In his order last week, Illston gave several examples to show the impact of the reduction in staff. A union that represents federal workers looking for health risks facing mining workers, said that it was ready to lose 221 of the 222 workers from the Pittsburgh office. A farmer from the Vermont did not receive a timely inspection on his property to receive disaster aid after floods and missed a large plantation window. A reduction in social security workers has led to longer waiting times for beneficiaries.

The temporary prohibition order affects the departments of agriculture, energy, work, interior, state, treasure and veterans. It also applies to the National Science Foundation, the administration of small businesses, the social security administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The applicants include the cities of San Francisco, Chicago and Baltimore; the American Federation of employees of the government of the labor group; And the alliance of non -profit groups for retired Americans, the Center for Rights and Coalition of Taxpayers to protect US national parks.

Some of the unions and non -profit groups are also complainants in another trial before a San Francisco judge contesting the mass layoffs of probation workers. In this case, judge William Alsup ordered the government to reintegrate these workers in March, but the United States Supreme Court subsequently blocked its order.

What people say

Friday, Advocate General D. John Sauer, in his file before the Supreme Court: “The President's order was based on the legal foot of the company and followed in a long historical tradition. For at least about 150 years, the congress recognized the authority of the executive branch of reduction of his workforce.”

The American district judge Susan Illston previously written in a 42-page order, as reported by the New York Times: “It is the prerogative of the presidents to continue new political priorities and print their stamp on the federal government. But to make large-scale revisions of federal agencies, any president must enlist the help of his branch and the co-equal partner, congressage. “

What happens next

Although the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to act quickly to remove the current order, it was not immediately clear when the judges hear the case.

This article includes the reports of the Associated Press.

Update of 05/16/25, 3:55 p.m.: This article has been updated with additional information.

