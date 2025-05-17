The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM guarantees that the master of academic speaker of Kasmudjo Jokowi





Yogyakarta, kompas.com – Name and. Kasmudjo Back to conversation after being visited by the 7th president, Joko Widodo. IR. Kasmudjo is known as an academic supervisor Joko Widodo at the college of the Faculty of Forestry Ugu. This was justified by the dean UGM forestry facultySigit Sunarta. Also read: Jokowi's offer for Kasmudjo before the false diploma trial session … “Yes, true (Ir. Kasmudjo Academic supervisor Joko Widodo at the college),” said the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Sigit Sunarta, when he contacted on Saturday (05/17/2025). Sigit said Kasmudjo began to exercise his functions as an expert assistant at the Faculty of Forestry UGM in 1977. During his stay as an expert assistant, Kasmudjo taught Limited or under direction. “Limited or under direction from 1977. When the person concerned accepted the position of expert assistant,” he said. Joko Widodo thesis at the Faculty of Forestry UGM Joko Widodo thesis at the Faculty of Forestry UGM Sigit's continuous expert assistant is the first position in the career stadium for teachers in the tertiary environment. “This name (expert assistant) of the first position entered the speaker after CPNS and fulfilled the requirements,” he said. When Jokowi was at university … When Joko Widodo studied at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Kasmudjo became a student university supervisor. Joko Widodo is also one of the students guided by Kasmudjo. “Pak Kas (Kasmudjo), began to guide Mr. Jokowi's academic, that from the start of the entry or in the middle of the study period, I must still check,” he said. In relation to the question of whether Kasmudjo also participated in the preparation of the thesis of the students, Sigit said that academic assistance. “Yes, only academic aid,” he said. Read also: Kasmudjo stressed that he had never seen a Jokowi diploma: I am not a mentor In the curriculum vitae shared by Sigit Sunarta, ir. Kasmudjo has been recorded for functional positions as head readers. Then, in the structural position as head of the faculty of the laboratory of forest forests of forest forests. Work unit at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, the category as a speaker with the main main administrators. Ir. Kasmudjo scored a complete assignment on December 1, 2014. As we know, IR. Kasmudjo said he was not a Joko Widodo thesis guide. Joko Widodo thesis supervisor continued the IR. Kasmudjo is Professor Sumitro. “Regarding the diploma, I can at least tell myself. Because I don't guide, I don't know.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



