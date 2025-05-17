Donald Trump says Taylor Swift stopped being “hot” after having become his enemy





Need to know that Donald Trump destroyed Taylor Swift on Friday, May 16, writing on social networks that the singer is no longer hot. The post is the last attack that the president took against the singer, after having published I Hate Taylor Swift when she publicly approved Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump rekindled his unilateral quarrel with Taylor Swift on Friday, May 16, displaying a personal excavation to the pop star on his social account Truth.

“Has anyone noticed this since I said” I hate Taylor Swift “, she's no longer” hot? “” The 78 -year -old American president posted his nearly 10 million followers.

Trump's initial explosion to Swift came in September 2024, after the 35 -year -old singer expressed images generated by AI that had been used to promote her presidential campaign and publicly announced her approval from Democrat Kamala Harris.

The next day, Trump responded to Swift's approval in an interview with Fox & Friends.

Donald Trump in New York on August 10, 2022 against Taylor Swift at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 4, 2024.

James Devaney / GC images; Images Neilson Barnard / Getty

“I was not a fan of Taylor Swift,” he said on the show. “It was just a matter of time. … But she is a very liberal person. She always seems to approve a democrat. And Shell probably put a price on the market.”

Since then, it seems that Trump has not abandoned the resentment. He took another hit on the singer while celebrating the Super Bowl Championship of Philadelphia Eagles in the White House on April 28.

Trump noted that he and Swift were present in the championship match, the latter obviously applauding the boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Chiefs of Kansas City.

“How did it work?” He asked, laughing at the crowd, before repeating the question: “How did it work?”

While Trump could publicly pretend to hate the singer “Shake It Off”, some of his famous family members consider themselves Swifies.

In October 2024, the president's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump took her 13 -year -old daughter, Arabella, to see the ERA of Swift at Stade Hard Rock in Miami.

Arabella even received a fast theme birthday cake in July 2024.

The best cake for my favorite swiftie, Ivanka subtitled an Instagram photo of the heart-shaped dessert, which looked like the cake presented in the Blank Space clip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/donald-trump-says-taylor-swift-stopped-being-hot-11736523

