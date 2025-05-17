Operation Sindoor: Shashi Tharoor among 7 members of the Parliament to breach nations on the India-Pakistan conflict

The senior Congress official, Shashi Tharoor, was selected to lead one of the seven multipart delegations of deputies that the government plans to send abroad to foreign key governments on the recent Indian-Pakistani conflict and India's position on the issue. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs announced on Saturday the names of the leaders who will represent India in its diplomatic awareness after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam on April 22 and the Indian retaliation operation, the Sindoor operation.

The name of Tharoor as a deputy to direct the delegation intervened while publicly supported the treatment by the government of India-Pakistan Flare-up and the Sindoor operation. Its remarks in support of the government's military action would have caused internal friction and some Congress leaders expressed their disapproval.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, announcing the names, underlined: “In the moments most, Bharat is united”. “Seven multi-party delegations will soon visit key partner nations, bringing our common message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond the differences,” he tweeted.

Alongside Tharoor, the other deputies who direct the delegations include:

Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) Sanjay Kumar Jha (I'm going) Baijayant Panda (BJP) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK) Supriya Sule (NCP) Shrikant Eknnath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

A commentator of India today Recently recommended such a global awareness mission And explained why Shashi Tharoor and the head of Aimim Asiduddin Owaisi must be deployed for the same. The two leaders are an ideal combination to refine the narrative wars of India. The eloquence at the Oxford of Tharoor can dismantle the post-drying mirage of Pakistan, while Owaisi, the lawyer formed by Cambridge, is the Joker. Liberating them would not only be strategic, but an optical master stroke, signaling Pakistan and the world that the political spectrum of India, from saffron to green, is united.

The PTI news agency has reported that Shashi Tharoor is likely to lead Indian awareness in the United States, the most powerful world voice.

The delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad should visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria, while the Supriya Sule team will go to Omana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt.

The delegation led by Sanjay Jha is likely to cover Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and the countries of Indonesia with the largest Muslim population.

Each delegation, made up of six to seven deputies, should visit around four to five countries.

The Members of these Delegations Will Repare A Broad Spectrum of Political Parties, Including MPS Like Anurag Thakur, Aparajita Sarangi, Manish Tewari, Asududdin Owaisi, Asuiduddin Owaisi, Amar Singh, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Samik Bhattacharya, BRIJ LAL, Ahmad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Vikramjit Sawhney, Sasmit Patra and Bhubaneswar Kalita.

The former Minister of the Union and head of the Congress Salman Khurshid, although not a deputy, was included in the delegation led by JHA. The government has also invited the deputy for the Trinamool Congress Sudip Bandyopadhyay to join awareness, but it refused for health reasons.

Tharoor, responding to the announcement, said that he was “honored by the government's invitation”, adding: “When the national interest is involved and my services are necessary, I will not find myself lack”. Commenting on the submission of names for the delegations, he said: “We were asked four names, and we provided four names. However, I cannot speak in the name of any individual.”

Meanwhile, the head of the congress, Jairam Ramesh, said that Minister Rijiju had spoke with the president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, head of the opposition to Lok Sabha, which concerns the question. The congress was then invited to submit the names of four deputies for the delegations.

Ramesh also declared that the opposition chief had officially submitted the following names:

Anand Sharma, former Minister of the Cabinet of the Union

Gaurav Gogoi, deputy chief, Inc, Lok Sabha

Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, Rajya Sabha Mp

Raja BRAR, Lok Sabha MP.

Sources have said that each delegation will be made up of 5 to 6 deputies and will go to countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The tour abroad should start after May 22, the invitations already sent.

This decision is part of India's diplomatic pressure to highlight the role of Pakistan in cross -border terrorism and to build an international consensus. Rijiju oversees the coordination of the tour.

Awareness follows the deadly terrorist attack by Pahalgam, which made 26 dead civilians. In retaliation, India has launched the Sindoor operation, targeting terrorist infrastructure across the border. Pakistan attempted drone strikes in response, degenerating tensions before the two nations accept to defuse on May 10 after military talks.