



Forget rooms filled with smoke and cat-cat cats in EU policy are dominated by WhatsApp. Despite the recent decision by Pfizergate which has repercussions by the EUS general court, which could extend public access to the text messages of politicians, the Magazine Politico arguments The fact that using private messaging applications by civil servants will probably not change. The Court's decision reprimanded the European Commission for refusing to disclose the messages between the chairman of the Ursula von der Leyen commission and the CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla during the critical negotiations of the COVVI-19 vaccine. These texts preceded the largest purchase contract for EUS vaccine worth more than 35 billion euros. While the commission argued that the messages were too commonplace to be considered as official documents, the court considers that these texts should be treated like any written communication, which made them submit to public disclosure. However, EU initiates do not expect a dramatic change, an official even said to the publication that the return to traditional communication through secretaries is unthinkable. Another official defended WhatsApp as the fastest and easiest tool for communication. However, according to the article, the decision theoretically opens the door to any messageno, how managers, lobbyists, NGOs or companies to be asked by the public under the laws on access to documents. While the initiates of Brussels expect business as usual, some legal experts think that the verdict can change behavior. Vincent Couronne, a European law scholarship holder, noted that blurred lines between emails, texts, Mou and WhatsApp could encourage those responsible to completely avoid written exchanges in favor of oral communication to avoid the examination. The Court's decision brings the EU closer to transparency standards found in countries like the United Kingdom, for example, in the survey coded in 2023, the Whatsapp messages of former Boris Johnsons advisor, Dominic Cummings, were used as evidence containing colorful but derogatives of the ministers of the cabinet. On the other hand, the former Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that his own messages could not be examined because she had deleted them. As the article recalls, the disappearance of messages has become a standard practice in certain circles. A former British government official said that around half of the office had used applications with automatic deletion functions. In Brussels, similar habits would be common. A commission official confirmed to the publication that his recommendation to use the missing message functionality after a certain period and that the staff is generally informed not to use applications such as signal or WhatsApp for significant exchanges. The Commission maintains that messages containing substantial content must be processed as official and archived documents accordingly. But that raises a critical problem that decides what matters as substantial? In the end, the system is based strongly on civil servants self-depicting their own communications. Those who voluntarily arrest messages or record transparency meetings are ironically those who are most examined. An official noted that the simple fact of authorizing access to documents will not contribute if no one classifies messages as official in the first place. Even when the messages are technically accessible, the Commission frequently decreases the more than 7,000 requests for public access it receives each year. Current justifications include an excessive administrative burden, political sensitivity or that the request would be too long. So maybe nothing will change. Or maybe civil servants and diplomats will simply return to speak face to face and may be heard by one of the hundreds of spies in Brussels instead. By Nazrin Sadigova

