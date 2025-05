New Delhi: India being without friends in the conflict with Pakistan, it turned out to take revenge on the countries which helped Islamabad in the recent military escape, according to reports.

The bizarre spectacle of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Partisans resorts to the criticism and the train of American President Donald Trump after having rehyphene the India-Pakistan saga as a bilateral problem that he could help to solve, anger turned against Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

Regarding Turkiye, Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports in Adani ended the soil management concession agreements with Elebi, a major airport handling. Air India lobby with the government to cancel the wet rental arrangement that Airlines Indigo has with its Turkish counterpart.

While the move against Turkish Airlines is in consideration, the two airports have ordered Elebi to immediately hand over all its ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted operations in airports, The Indian ExpressQuoting a declaration of the two airports, reported.