Left from the Congress list, Tharoor is still delegation from Modi Govt





New Delhi: The deputy for Congress Shashi Tharoor may have failed his official list of the parties, but that did not prevent him from winning a key diplomatic mission. The deputy for Thiruvananthapuram will be one of the seven high parliamentarians leading an all-partial delegation to the main world capital, responsible for briefing foreign governments on the position of the India on cross-border terrorism after Operation Sindoor. In a turn that raised eyebrows in political circles, the congress submitted four names for the delegations, but it obviously omitted Tharoor, one of its most internationally recognized faces. The secretary general of the Party (communications) Jairam Ramesh confirmed the list on Saturday via an article on X, appointing Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Raja Brar as the official choice of the party. The omission appeared intentional, given the global stature of Tharoor and the diplomas of foreign policy. However, the government has chosen to include it in the last program of delegation leaders. “I am honored by the invitation of the government of India to direct a multi -party delegation to five key capitals, to present our point of view of the nations on recent events. When the national interest is involved and my services are necessary, I will not be found in desire. I Hind!” Shashi Tharoor said in an article on X after the government's official announcement. Yesterday morning, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the president of the congress and the head of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was invited to submit names of 4 deputies to ensure that delegations were sent abroad to explain the position of India on terrorism – Jairam Ramesh (@jairam_ramesh) May 17, 2025 According to a declaration from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the seven delegations obliging the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power and the opposition in India will go later this month, including members of the United Nations Security Council. The objective: to communicate an India national consensus and an approach resolved to combat terrorism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack on April 22 and the military reprisal operation Codedoor Sindoor. In addition to the tour, the removal of the deletions includes the leaders of the BJP, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD (U) S Sanjay Kumar Jha, Dmks Kanimozhi, NPP (SP) Supriya Sule and Shiv Senas Shrikant Eknts Shinde. In the moments that matter the most, Bharat is united, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, published on X. Seven multi-party delegations will soon visit the key partner nations, carrying our common message from zero tolerance to terrorism … A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond the differences. Each delegation would have realized around five countries and will be accompanied by superior diplomats. The ministry stressed that these delegations are intended to present a strong India message of zero tolerance and to strengthen diplomatic efforts aimed at isolating Pakistan on the issue of terrorism.

