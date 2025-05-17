Politics
The Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas denies the Hajj funds diverted for IKN in the memory of today, May 17, 2022
Jakarta Memories of TODAY, three years ago, May 17, 2022, Minister of Religion (MENAG), YAQUT Cholil Qoumas denied that the question of the Hajj funds was diverted to build the capital of the archipelago (IKN). He stressed that the government continues to subsidize the Hajj funds of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.
Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wishes to build IKN could not be contained. He considered that Indonesia should have a new capital that would be the identity of the nation. Jokowi initially planned to carry out development without dealing with the money of the state or state budget.
The transfer of the capital has intensified in the era of the Jokowi administration. Jokowi himself is anxious to move the capital, from Jakarta to Panajam Paser Utara or subsequently called IKN.
He asked his staff to prepare the IKN design. Jokowi wants many other architects and experts to be involved. The objective is that IKN can be built with care. Jokowi also asked that IKN could be a marker of progress and environmental care.
All these elements can promote Indonesia as a great nation. Jokowi also asked all Indonesians to fully support the construction plan for a new capital. Jokowi also guaranteed that IKN's development will not be able to increase state money in 2019.
Jokowi asked the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani, to find a special program so that the state budget remains safe. However, the count has missed. Jokowi again corrected his declaration by revealing that the state budget was included as one of the IKN development financing regimes in 2022.
Funding will also come from investments in the private sector, public enterprises, public bonds and other. This condition increases criticisms everywhere. Jokowi is considered a leader who cannot be held by his words.
This condition has also led to manifestations against IKN. All people see that IKN development has no emergency. They asked that IKN development funds be diverted to increase people's lives.
“Temporarily, 466 rumbox billions, about 19-20%, it will come from the state budget. I think we want this authority to be flexible and agile and can obtain funding plans for various existing regimes.
“We hope that with the formation of authority, there will be a head of authority and an assistant head of authority who will prepare the institution already exists, later a more detailed plan, that it is disappointed (detailed engineering design) and others, it will also be prepared to be more visible later”
All the funding systems revealed by Jokowi cannot be used optimally. The private sector that wishes to invest in IKN is minimal. This condition raises new problems. The Jokowi government is considered to have started to want the use of Hajj funds to be diverted to build IKN.
The problem of using Hajj funds for IKN is widespread everywhere. Everything is because from 2020-2021, there is no departure for the Hajj due to the Pandemic Covid-19. Government criticism continues to arrive. The government is not considered a mandate. The Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, also spoke on May 17, 2022.
He stressed that the Hajj funds used to build IKN were not true. Yaqut also revealed that in terms of Hajj funds, the government in fact subsidized funds.
Normally, people in Hajj need 81.7 million IDR funds. However, pilgrims pay only 39.9 million IDR. This condition prepares the government to prepare funds that can go up to 7.5 billions for subsidies.
“This is not at all true, what exists is really through the financial management agency of the government of Hajj (BPKH) which subsidizes pilgrims so that the important costs which must be incurred by the congregation so that they can go to the Holy Land can be lighter”, May 17, 2022.
