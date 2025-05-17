



The former lawyers of the White House, the officers of the diplomatic protocol and the foreign affairs experts told the Guardian that Donald won over the reception of gifts abroad and targeted investments was unprecedented, because the White House reserves the American foreign policy in the context of a payment code which overshadows the previous administrations with an excess of characteristic Trump.

The opening to foreign generosity was fully exposed this week, because the American president was celebrated in the Gulf States during his first major diplomatic journey abroad this term, of the implementation agreements which he affirmed was worth billions of dollars and pumping local leaders for investments, because he says that he is rebuilding the American foreign policy to prioritize America and International Law fundamental line of American companies and taxpayers.

But quite often, the essential also benefited Trump himself. According to his family estimates, his wealth has increased by more than $ 3 billion, and the reported advantages of cryptocurrencies and other investment agreements such as new Trump brand family properties can be much larger. Agreements for billions of others have been signed by commercial partners close to Trump, which means that their political support for the White House can result in lucrative contracts abroad.

When we negotiate with other countries, the concern is that our negotiation position will change if someone makes favorable or delivers a gift to the President of the United States, said Richard Painter, said the White House Chief in the administration of George W Bush.

Whether by trying to resolve the Russian-Ukraine war, the Middle East or anything else. You know that the impression is given that the position of the United States can be influenced and even purchased.

Others argue that the message sent by the White House is that the American foreign policy is sold to the most bidder.

A Boeing plane similar to that of Qatar offered to the US Defense Ministry. Photography: Ben Curtis / AP

Trump has put a breakdown for sale in front of the White House, said Norm Eisen, executive director of the Fund of Democracy of State Democracy of the Defense of Lawyers and a Tsar of Ethics of the White House and Ambassador in the Czech Republic under Barack Obama. Of course, you will see Qatar and the water as an auction war. Qatar says: I'm going to give you a plane of $ 400 million, and the water says: keep my beer, I give your cryptographic business $ 2 billion.

In a particularly catchy incident this week, Qatar proposed to give the US Department of Defense a 400 million dollars Boeing 747-8 that Trump had suggested could be used as Air Force One, then transmitted to his presidential library after leaving his duties.

The plane has become a lightning rod among the American Democrats, and the criticisms argued that it violates the clause of the emoluments of the Constitution which prohibits the president from receiving gifts from foreign entities.

Trump had called the plane a big gesture of Qatar and said it would be stupid for him not to accept the gift. A democratic legislator had called the a flying palace, and even pure and hard supporters of Maga such as the commentators Laura Looper and Ben Shapiro criticized it publicly.

Painter suggested that it would be similar to King George III offering George Washington a copy of royal diligence for its use in the office. Do you think the founders would not have considered that a bridge pot? He said.

But the Gulf States have offered other incentives, including an investment of $ 2 billion from funds controlled by the United Arab Emirates in a Stablecoin linked to Trump which could encourage the president to shape foreign policy in favor of Abu Dhabi.

An opinion sent to Congress Democrats this week and seen by the Guardian said: President Trump and the Trump family have evolved at dizzying speed to enjoy a large cryptographic scam on the American people.

The gifts, and in particular the potential gift of a jet, led to a series of denunciations on Capitol Hill as they seek to take momentum for a legislative push.

It is not America first. This is not what he promised to the American people. It's Trump first, said Chris Murphy, a Democratic Senator in Connecticut. He is ready to endanger the security of our nations, to take unconstitutional bribes, just so that he can steal himself and his golf friends Mar-A-Lago around the world in luxury plastered in gold offered to him by foreign governments.

But is it illegal? As Qatar would give the jet to the Ministry of Defense, some experts declared that it does not directly violate the emoluments or other law clause, even if Trump had to use the plane during his duties.

I’ve never seen it before, said Scott Amey, a lawyer general of the Government Oversight project, a non -profit government surveillance group based in Washington. Is it authorized? I'm still uncertain.

Previous administrations would have been from the conflicts of perceived interests which are welcomed by Trump. The former ethics advisers of the White House described crises such as when a Gulf State tried to present a rolex to a national security advisor, or when the Boston Red Sox tried to offer the White House chief of staff, a baseball bat signed by all players (the recipient was forced to pay its estimated market value, declared Painter). Eisen said he was banning from Obama to refinance even the mortgage of his house in Chicago because of his capacities to influence the market.

The status quo said no, because it is a real and apparent conflict of interest, and it could compromise our national and foreign policies, said Amey. This certainly does not pass the sniff test for many Americans.

Sumptuous donations and other investments come as Trump reshapes the Americas policy in the Middle East, jumping Israel and turning to the Gulf States in a burst of competition that could generously benefit from both parties. And prevails over the family and other advisers, such as Steve Witkoff, with interests in the Gulf States are closely involved.

Trump receives Zayede from the President of the Water. Photography: Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

When the first Trump administration arrived, I saw that the people of the Gulf said, finally, an American administration that we understand. He sends us his son -in -law to talk to us, said Dr. F Gregory GaUuses III of the Middle East Institute, former international business professor at Bush school. This is a surprising change in American standards, the idea that Trump Family Private Business and Us Government Business walk hand in hand is remarkable.

Although potential gifts like a jet cannot be hidden, the potential to move billions of dollars to cryptocurrency has secretly on duty, political opposition and other foreign observers are deeply concerned. Drop of billions of dollars, almost infinite, which can be paid by anyone, said a main European diplomat. An unknown company linked to China without income last year bought $ 300 million in a play of Memes Trump this week, which raised new concerns of dark foreign funds in American politics.

The Democrats of the Senate called for the rewriting of the Act on Engineering, legislation sustained by Trump which, according to them, will allow the far too lax regulations of the so-called stablecoins, in order to prohibit it from benefiting. If the Congress will overcome the use of stabbed and other cryptocurrencies, it must include guarantees that make more difficult for criminals, terrorists and foreign opponents to exploit the financial system and put our national security in danger, said the memo.

The flood of foreign funds left former civil servants who had carefully followed the donations of donations and other goods from the furious foreign government.

The rules can be boring and somehow stupid, but that is what separates the good guys from the bad guys, with regard to corruption and good governance, said Rufus Gifford, a former head of the protocol for the State Department, who also follows gifts to the American authorities of foreign governments. And I think Trump simply has no respect for the institutions that have been put in place for a very specific purpose, which consists in eliminating corruption.

He is very, very disturbing that a president of the United States can be able to take advantage of the office in which he holds, he continued. And it is, once again, something that is never supposed to be able to happen. And it's really quite extraordinary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/17/trump-foreign-gifts-plane-gulf-states

