The advice of Asaduddin Owaisi at PM Modi, Amit Shah on the demonstrations in Cashmere against Pak: adopt Cachemiris





All of India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and chief Asududddin Owaisi advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah to take advantage of spontaneous demonstrations in cashmere against Pakistan after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, asking them to adopt Kashmiris. Quoting the demonstrations, Asaduddin Owaisi said he showed that there was no more support in Pakistan in the region.

In an interview with PTI, Asaduddin Owaisi said Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah should face Pakistan and adopt the cashmicriris.

He said, in fact, it is a historic opportunity for the government, for Prime Minister Modi, for the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah. They should benefit correctly from this opportunity. You should definitely face Pakistan, but you should also adopt the cashmiris. “”

Asiduddin Owaisi said that after the April 22 terrorist attack in the Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, there was Maatam [mourning] In each cashmere household.

When he was asked to explain what he heard by the Cashmiris adoption remark, the head of the AIMIM said that the central government should ensure that there are no attacks on the Kashmiris. He said they should make sure there are no human rights violations there.

All of this must be done. We should not lose this opportunity. Do not leave the cashmiris to their fate. Adopt them, said Asaduddin Owaisi.

He said that this is the unwritten ideology of Pakistan to foment instability and the community fracture in India and to thwart its economic growth. And that has done so since he sent tribal invaders to Jammu-et-Cachemire after the independence of India.

You can never trust Pakistan as long as the Pakistani deep state, the Pakistani Isi, the Pakistani soldiers are to destabilize the Bharat, said the Aimim leader.

On April 22, terrorists linked to Pakistan killed 26 people, mainly tourists, to Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire. Political parties, religious leaders and social organizations condemned the horrible attack and organized demonstrations in many JK regions after the terrorist strike.

