After Bruce Springsteen called Trump “betrayal”, the president replied by criticizing the skin of the rock star





Bruce Springsteen gave his latest spicy criticism from President Trump and his administration, calling them “betrayal” and “incompetent” to launch the first show of his British tour this week. The president responded in a social position of truth which included criticism on the skin of the rocker and telling him to “keep his mouth closed” until returning to the United States

Springsteen, a long and eminent supporter of the candidates for the Democratic presidential election, made his comments during a concert in Manchester, England, on Wednesday during the first of his tour “Land of Hope and Dreams”.

“The Mighty E Street Band is here this evening to call on the right power of art, music, rock 'n' roll in dangerous moments,” he said. “In my house, America I love, America I wrote, which has been a headlight of hope and freedom for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration.”

Bruce Springsteen performed during the first night of his tour “The Land of Hopes and Dreams” in Coop Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Images

The 75 -year -old rocker, who then shared a transcription and a video of his remarks on his website and YouTube Channel, asked the supporters of democracy to “raise your voice against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Throughout the concert, Springsteen accused Trump and his administration of authoritarianism, returning civil rights, blocking freedom of expression and “taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on the faithful American workers”.

“They bring back the historical legislation of civil rights which led to a fairer and plural society,” said Springsteen. “They abandon our great allies and ride on the side of dictators against those who fight for their freedom.”

Friday, Trump responded to his social media platform, saying that the rocker is “just an arrogant and unpleasant shock, who argued fervently Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent fool, and our worst president, who has close to destroy our country”.

He added: “Springsteen is” stupid like a rock “and could not see what was going on, or could it (which is even worse!)? This has dried up “ Pruneau '' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) Must keep his mouth closed until he returns to the country, it is just “standard price”. Then we will all see how it goes for him! “”

This is not the first time that Springsteen has been aiming for Mr. Trump and his policies.

When he approved former vice-president Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, Springsteen called Trump as “the most dangerous candidate for the presidency of my life”.

“Perhaps not since the civil war that this great country has felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally that this is the case at that time. This should not be so,” said the Rock Star in a short video shared on social networks.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen called Trump as “Cretin”. When Mr. Trump introduced himself to the re -election in 2020, Springsteen told the Atlantic that he did not know “if our democracy could resist four years of his guard”.

Later this summer, Springsteen will also publish a new collection of albums that will include dozens of “Never-Before Heard” songs from unpublished records.

Lucia I Suarez sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is editor -in -chief associated with CBSNEWS.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at Fox61 News in Connecticut and has already written for points of sale, including Foxnews.com, Fox News Latino and Rutland Herald.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bruce-springsteen-land-of-hopes-and-dreams-tour-trump-truth-social-post/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos