Adam Ramsay examines the prospect of a Prime Minister of Cymru Plaid in Cardiff at a press conference with an SNP Prime Minister of Edinburgh and a Prime Minister of Sinn End of Belfast demanding the right to self -determination.

Absolutely nothing about Keir Starmers First year as Prime Minister suggests that he is ready for the upcoming constitutional crisis.

In a year, the elections will take place for Scottish and Welsh parliaments. Each of the last nine of Scotland suggests that a majority of prolonged independence will be elected, almost certainly with manifesto commitments to hold a referendum on the independence of the United Kingdom.

The Sundd survey is rarer, but in two of the last four surveys, the Plaid Pro-independence Cymru came out in the lead, and the Welsh Greeks also pro-independence winning their first seat.

The Scottish Parliament with a majority of pro-independence independence is not new. But, if one is elected, and if the resulting government does indeed ask Westminster the right to hold a referendum on independence, Keir Starmer will be the first Prime Minister of Labor to receive such a request.

Every previous opportunity that the Scottish government requested a referendum, the Conservatives were in office. While Cameron granted the 2014 vote, it was relatively easy for Theresa May in 2016, then Boris Johnson in 2021, to refuse to the Scottish parliaments of the right to hold such a vote. The conservatives had few deputies in Scotland, and those they made were elected on ultra-unannist lines, by voters who absolutely wanted them to reject another Indyref.

Starmer is in a very different position. Its party now has most of the seats in Scotland. The new generation of Scottish deputies have not been elected only by ultra-syndesteists, but also by many supporters of sweet independence desperate to be rid of the conservatives. Refusing outright to allow a referendum on independence – in particular when these voters look, dismayed, as the reform increases in England – is hardly likely to wait for this part of the electorate to the party with which they came a night stand and which hopes to court them in a longer -term relationship.

Likewise, it was ideologically easy for conservatives to refuse a referendum. If the conservative party has a historical constant, it is because it is a devotee of the despotism of the crown in parliament. He believes that sovereignty lies in the king and is loaned from there. The constitutional position of the work has always been more complicated – in 1989, all except a deputy for Scottish labor signed the claim of law, affirming The sovereign law of the Scottish people to determine the form of the government best suited to their needs. I am sure that no current member for Scottish work supports independence, but I am not sure that all would be comfortable to deny a Scottish Parliament elected under mandate to hold a referendum to do so.

What Starmer will do in this situation is not clear. Before the Holyrood elections in 2021, He refused to exclude Authorize a referendum in the future. Before the British elections in 2024, he declared that he would refuse to establish negotiations around a referendum, if the SNP wins the majority of deputies in Scotland (which they did not do it). And in any case, what he has or has not said in the past is completely out of words, given his history with promises. The obvious answer is that he will do everything he thinks is politically easier. Or rather, it will avoid what is politically difficult. And so, for those of us who support independence, work consists in making the rejection of a referendum very difficult.

The situation in Wales is slower. If Plaid Cymru comes first in the elections, they will not have the majority, even alongside all the green vegetables that do it. Likewise, while the last survey shows the second highest score of all time 41% support for independence (and 72% among the under 35s) is still a clear minority. However, a victory at Plaid Cymru would be the first time that work has lost a major election in Wales in more than 100 years. This would leave the workforce in a position where it should allow a Prime Minister to Plaid to take office, either to work with conservatives and reforms to block one – which would have important consequences.

And the Scottish and Welsh situations will be dynamic – each with an impact on the other. A Prime Minister of the Cymru plea in Wales stands at a press conference with an SNP Prime Minister in Scotland and a Sinn Prime Minister End of Northern Ireland demanding the right to self -determination would be a powerful image.

A Westminster government in Statecraft would be able to sail in these political cracks. Tony Blair could see the political disorders caused by her decision to illegally invade Iraq and move forward to win the 2005 elections. But Keir Starmer, less than a year after his historic victory, languid 22% in the ballot box. In an extraordinary feat of political idiocy, he waged war on his own voters and, with the conservatives imploded in a similar way, left neofascists in reform to mop the mess.

The question of pro-independence politicians in Scotland is whether they can surpass these idiots.