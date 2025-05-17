



PLT. Diskominfosantik Kalteng chief emphasizes the commitment to become a media partner Contribution of Widia Natalia,, May 17, 2025 14:54, read 110 times. PLT. Diskominfosantik prov. Central Kalimantan Rangga Lesmana during the delivery of her remarks during a meeting with Mitra Media 0 PLT. Diskominfosantik prov. Central Kalimantan Rangga Lesmana during the delivery of her remarks during a meeting with Mitra Media 1 Mmckalteng – Palangka Raya – Plt. The head of communication, information, coding and statistics (Diskominfosantik) of the central province of Kalimantan (Central Kalimantan Prov. Central Kalimantan) underlined his commitment to establish close partnerships with various media, both national and local, including printed and online media. Rangga said the media were the government's “brothers and sisters” to lead the government's wheels. He stressed the importance of the publication of each program and government activity, on a large scale and on a small scale. “All forms of government activity, as small, must be known to the public. This is where the role of the media becomes very important as a bridge of information between the government and the community,” said PLT. Kadiskomifsantik Rangga Lesmana during the holding of a meeting with the media partner of the provincial government of the Kalimantan Central, located in Mahardika Coffee and Eataly, Saturday (05/17/2025). (Read also: Governor Sugianto Sabran and MP Edy Pratowo Open Gebyar Umkm and Western Celel Market in 2024) Rangga also said that the provincial government had continued to open to communicate, exchange ideas and share information. According to him, criticism, the suggestions and contributions of media colleagues are very necessary for improving government performance. PLT. Diskominfosantik prov. Central Kalimantan Rangga Lesmana during the delivery of her remarks Rangga hopes that a harmonious and synergistic relationship between the government and the media can continue to be established, in order to support better transparency and public services. “There is no assumption when the government's partnership dictates, not as the model,” he said. On this occasion, Rangga said that on all development and communication efforts that are made at the moment, there is a common goal that must be agreed, namely the center of Kalimantan must be widely known, both at national and international levels. “What is important and must be our mutual understanding is that the central Kalimantan must be more and more known. I beg that we supervise the central Kalimantan on a positive side,” Rangga said. However, he stressed that the government remains open to criticism, suggestions and contributions from various parties, including the media. Discussion session between media and PLT partners. Diskominfosantik prov. Kalteng Rangga Lesmana “We are not closing criticism, suggestions and information. In fact, we really need these things so that, in the future, people will not hesitate to invest in the center of Kalimantan and do not hesitate to carry out major activities here,” he added. Rangga also recalled that all the efforts made by the government will eventually return to the community. “What will seem to be the impact directly are the inhabitants of the center of Kalimantan themselves,” he concluded. The president of the Central Kalimantan Pwi Mr. Zanal, president of the Central Kalimantan Ijti Samsunnor, and colleagues of the Central Kalimantan, partners of the provincial government media in the center of Kalimantan. (Wdy / Photo: Fry) Please activate JavaScript to display the Comments fed by Disqus. Other news Latest news

