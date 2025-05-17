What happened during the Trump Middle East tour





President Donald Trump finished his tour of three countries in the Middle East, during which important movements were made to transform American relations with the region.

The president strengthened the investment agreements, organized the first meeting between the American and Syrian presidents in 25 years, suggested the potential of a nuclear agreement with Iran, and much more.

Trump launched his visit on Tuesday, May 13, when he landed in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and was welcomed by luxury at the Saudi Royal Palace. He signed agreements and agreements worth dollars, covering a number of industries.

Qatar was prevailing on the next stop. He landed in the capital of Doha on Wednesday, May 14.

Trump arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, May 15, for the last stage of his tour, during which he signed an agreement on the AI ​​worth around 1.4 Billion of dollars.

By reflecting on his trip, Trump deplored that future presidents may well take credit for what he has achieved. Some bodysuits will take credit for this. You remember, press, this guy did it, Trump told journalists during the return flight on Air Force One.

While Trump returns to Washington, DC, look back on the key moments of his Whirlwind tour of the Middle East:

Sign an arms contract of $ 142 billion in Saudi Arabia

Trumps Trip started with a sumptuous welcome from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The president was joined by the CEO of Tesla and the leader of the Ministry of Government (DOGE) Elon Musk, as well as other important personalities of American companies, including the CEO of Openai, Sam Altman and the CEO of Blackrock, Larry Fink.

In Riyadh, Trump announced that the United States had agreed to sell Saudi Arabia a weapon package worth almost $ 142 billion. The two leaders have also signed agreements on safety and intelligence cooperation, technology and energy.

The White House said that Saudi investments signed during Trumps visit a total of $ 600 billion.

President Donald Trump and Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman attend a signature ceremony at the Saudi royal court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Win McNamee / Getty Imagesplans to raise American sanctions on Syria and a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa

In an unexpected announcement at an American-Saudi investment forum on Tuesday May 13, Trump said that he was planning to raise American sanctions against Syria, some of which have been in place for more than 45 years.

Trump called brutal and paralyzing sanctions, but noted their necessity before the collapse of the Bashar Assad diet in December 2024. Trump said that now, in this new era, it's time for Syria to shine.

Many experts, including Benjamin Feve, a principal research analyst at Karam Shaar Advisory, said Trumps planned to list the sanctions may not be simple.

He [Trump] You cannot just declare it, you must go through a specific process that involves barriers in the administration. You have the Secretary of State, the Treasury, the Congress, FEVE says time. They must be redesigned, redesigned to continue who they will be imposed.

US President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2025. Images of Bandar al-Jaloudetty

On Wednesday May 14, Trump and Al-Sharaa met in Riyadh. They were accompanied by the Saudi Crown Prince, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined remotely by phone.

Speaking to journalists thereafter on Air Force One, Trump described the Syrian chief, a former activist, like an “attractive young guy. Hard. Past strong. Past very strong. The fighter had a real shot to keep him together.

But the president has doubled his intention to accept the plane, which, according to him, will be used as a temporary air force, while two other jets are still in production to replace current models.

In an article on May 14 on his social media platform, Truthocial, Trump said: the Boeing 747 is given to the United States Air Force / Department of Defense, not mine! It is a gift from a nation, Qatar, that we successfully defended for many years, only a fool would not accept this gift in the name of our country.

He also defended his position during an interview with Fox News Sean Hannity on Air Force One.

Qatars Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, gave his point of view on the controversy of the gift during an interview with CNN.

It is always under legal examination. I do not know why it has become as tall as the news that we have done a lot with the United States, he said, adding that it was just a case of transformation of the government to very simple government.

When asked if it was an example of buying influence from the United States, the Qatari chief said: Why would we buy influence in the United States? If you look at the last 10 years of the American-Qatar relationship, Qatar has always been there for the United States when it is necessary … We think this friendship must be mutually for the two countries. This cannot be a one -way relationship.

Trump suggests that the United States takes up Gaza and make it an area of ​​freedom

A notable absence of the list of trumps during its tour in the Middle East was Israel, but the in the course of Israel-Hamas has always been a central discussion for the president. Trump expressed his hope for the security and dignity of the Palestinians in Gaza at a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The next morning, during a round table with business leaders in Doha, Trump again raised his idea for an American takeover of Gaza. It is an idea that has previously been condemned by many world leaders, as this would probably imply the displacement of the entire Palestinian population. I think I would be proud to make the United States, to take it, to do an area of ​​freedom, said Trump.

They have never solved the Gaza problem and if you look at it, I have aerial photos, I mean that there is practically no building, there is no building. People live under the rubble of buildings that have collapsed, which is not acceptable is a huge death. And I want to see that it is an area of ​​freedom.

Trumps' remarks occurred in the middle of another series of air strikes on Gaza. Israel previously announced its intention to indefinitely extend military occupation throughout the Gaza Strip.

Trump meets Vice-Prime Minister Oman Sayyid Asaad, Qatar Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and others at the top of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 14. Win McNamee – Getty Images Images

In an interview with NBC on Wednesday, Ali Shamkhania, a political, military and nuclear advisor, Ali Shamkhania, of the supreme Iranian chief of Ayatollah Ali Khameneisaid, that the country is ready to sign a nuclear agreement with the United States, subject to conditions.

Shamkhani said that if an agreement should take place, Iran would not make nuclear weapons, reduce uranium stocks enriched to a necessary level for civil use and allow international inspectors to supervise the process. In return, all economic sanctions against Iran should be lifted. Shamkhani said that if these conditions were met, Iran would sign an agreement on the day.

During the round table of Thursdays in Doha, Trump said that the talks between Steve Witkoff, the American special envoy in the Middle East, and Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Irans, progressed as very serious negotiations.

However, Araghchi later said that the enrichment of uranium was a basic right for Iran and that it was a red line concerning negotiations.

On Friday, after leaving the water, his latest tour of the tour, Trump said that Iran had received a proposal from the United States concerning the nuclear program. Speaking to journalists on Air Force One, he said: they have a proposal, but more importantly, they know that they have to move quickly, or something bad, something bad will happen.

