Congress gave 4 names for global awareness, Shashi Tharoor not one of them

The senior congress official, Shashi Tharoor, will lead a key delegation apart abroad, despite not presenting in the party's own list of candidates for the task. According to the leader of the party Jairam Ramesh, the Minister of the Union Kiren Rijiju had asked the congress on the morning of May 16 to suggest four names for inclusion in the delegations sent abroad to articulate the position of India on terrorism from Pakistan.

At noon the same day, the head of the opposition to the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, replied with four names in the name of the congress, and Mr. Tharoor was not part of it.

The list of Congress's recommendations included: Anand Sharma, former Minister of the Cabinet, Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha, Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, a deputy by Rajya Sabha, and Raja Brar, Lok Sabha MP.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has announced that Mr. Tharoor, the quadruple deputy of Thiruvanthapuram, would lead the delegation intended. Other members named include the leaders of BJP Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the leader of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (Sharad Pawar Faction), the leader Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (faction) MP Shinde.

The BJP called the suggestions by the “questionable” congress.

“The choices of the Congress Party to represent India during diplomatic meetings are not only intriguing – they are deeply questionable,” wrote the spokesman for the BJP, Amit Malviya on X.

Diplomatic awareness

The delegation of seven members will embark on a 10 -day diplomatic mission from May 23, visiting key capitals such as Washington, London, Abu Dhabi, Pretoria and Tokyo. Each team should present India's “zero tolerance” policy on terrorism and highlight recent developments under the Sindoor operation, the military operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 which left 26 people.

Mr. Tharoor, responding to the official announcement of the center, said that he had been “honored” by the invitation, adding that he “will not be missing” when the national interest is involved.

“I am honored by the invitation of the government of India to lead a total delegation to five key capitals, to present the point of view of our nation on recent events. When national interest is involved and my services are necessary, I will not be found in desire,” Tharoor said in a statement.

Shashi Tharoor vs Congress?

Mr. Tharoor's selection arrives at a politically sensitive moment for the congress. His recent public remarks supporting the government's treatment of the military response of India aroused rare praise of the personalities of the ruling party, but triggered dissatisfaction within his own party. Mr. Tharoor said that the government had acted with restraint and precision, targeting only the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the Pok during strikes on May 7, which would have killed more than 100 terrorists.

These remarks were in contradiction with the official line of the Congress Party, which criticized the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a lack of transparency on the cease-fire agreement and questioned the role of the United States in IT. In a recent press conference, Mr. Ramesh has distinguished Tharoor's comment feast, declaring: “This is his opinion. When Tharoor Saab speaks, it is not the opinion of the party.”

According to sources cited in a report by Press Trust of India (PTI), the figures of the senior parties believe that Mr. Tharoor may have crossed a “Lakshman Rekha” by constantly deviating from the official line line.

Mr. Tharoor's relationship with the High Command of Congress has long been marked by phases of friction. In 2014, he was abandoned as party spokesperson after writing Prime Minister Modi. In 2020, he was part of the so-called G-23, a group of senior Congress leaders who demanded radical organizational reforms. Many of this group have since left the party. In 2022, Mr. Tharoor challenged the presidential election of the congress against Mallikarjun Kharge. Despite the support of Mr. Kharge from the Gandhi family, Mr. Tharoor obtained more than 1,000 delegated votes.



