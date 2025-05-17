



Fast readings

The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room.

A report says the United States plans to move a million Gaza Palestinians torn by the war in Libya. The United States would release frozen funds in the North African country in exchange.

Washington:

Months after President Donald Trump proposed to “take control” from Gaza, a new report said that the United States worked on a plan to permanently move around a million Palestinians from the war in Libya.

The plan is under “serious consideration” and the Trump administration discussed it with Libya management, NBC News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the issue.

The United States would be released in Libya, a North African country which has remained deeply divided since the revolt supported by NATO 2011 which overthrew and killed its long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi, billions of dollars of funds which were frozen more than a decade in exchange for the resettlement of the Palestinians, according to the report.

However, there was no final agreement and Israel, which launched a military campaign in Gaza after Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israeli cities in October 2023, was informed of the discussions, reported NBC News.

An American official said that the report was “false”.

“The situation on the ground is untenable for such a plan. Such a plan has not been discussed and makes no sense,” the manager told NBC News.

A senior Hamas civil servant, a terrorist group appointed by the United States who directed Gaza, said that he was not aware of any discussion on the move of the Palestinians in Libya.

“The Palestinians are very rooted in their homeland, very strongly engaged in the homeland and they are ready to fight until the end and to sacrifice anything to defend their land, their homeland, their families and the future of their children,” Basem NAIM told NBC News.

“”[Palestinians] Are exclusively the only party who has the right to decide for the Palestinians, including Gaza and Gazans, what to do and what not to do, “he added.

This month, the American media reported that Donald Trump, who had taken office in January, committing to expel millions of people, planned to send migrants to third countries, including Libya.

The government of the national unity of Libya, however, rejected the use of Libyan territory as a destination to expel migrants without its knowledge or consent.

He also said that there was no coordination with the United States concerning the reception of migrants.

Since his return to power, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Palestinians in Gaza should be discussed by regional Arab nations such as Egypt and Jordan, an idea rejected by the Arab states and the Palestinian leaders.

In February, he suggested that the United States should take control of the Gaza Strip and move around two million gas outside the territory to other countries in the region, a plan nicknamed the “Riviera du Middle East”.

War of Israel-Hamas in Gaza

Israel seized the Gaza Strip in 1967 and maintained a military presence on the territory until 2005, when he released his settlers and his troops.

A year later, Hamas won legislative elections and gained full control of Gaza in 2007.

Major fights then broke out in Gaza in 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2021.

Gaza's deadliest war started when Hamas launched an attack on Israeli cities on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 and taking 251 hostages.

Israel's retaliation strikes have since killed more than 53,000 Palestinians and moved nearly 2 million people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/donald-trump-israel-hamas-war-in-gaza-us-planning-to-permanently-relocate-1-million-palestinians-to-libya-report-8435268 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos