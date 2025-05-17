PSI executives in the north of Sumatra support Jokowi to become a candidate for Ketum: Build optimism towards a large 2029 victory – Medan





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Daffasya Sinik, SH who is also president of the North of Sumatra GPBN (Special / Special Analysis) Analisadaily.com, while – The framework of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in the north of Sumatra (North Sumatra) assessed that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was very possible to become the next president of PSI. “We see and certainly continue to observe that Mr. Jokowi brought the spirit of optimism in victory in 2029,” said DaffaSya Sinik, SH who is also president of North Sumatra GPBN on Saturday (5/17). He mentioned that the presence of PSI is now a belief for Indonesians who want a clean and anti-corruption party. “We have surely felt the performance of Mr. Jokowi since he became mayor of Solo to become President of the Republic of Indonesia. I and my friends from the north of Sumatra said they were ready to fight together and head together towards #jokowififi,” said Daffa. He also revealed that Jokowi had made a real contribution to the initiation of the Super Open Party (TBK). He also inspired PSI for the first time the big elections in history. “This super open idea inspired PSI from the main elections. With the One Man voting system, we think that anyone who has the right to move forward and lead PSI,” he said. “In the near future, we will prepare a support position for Mr. Jokowi. God wants it, many will flocate to join PSI,” said Daffa. Daffa also mentioned that the name of the Ketum PSI today, Kaesang Pangarep is strongly planned by the community to continue the management of PSI in the next 5 years. “The fact is that we, as executives in PSI, hope that anyone who will take this party will be able to bring the spirit of optimism and be ready to move to spread the scent of roses on every corner of the country,” said Daffasya Sinik.(RZD)

