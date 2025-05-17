That knowing languages ​​is important to repeat teachers, parents and human resources managers daily. But it's not so much. At least not for He Lifeng (China, 1955), second minister vice-favori and the main economic negotiator of the Chinese government, which has just acquired with the United States a pricing truce of 90 days, despite the media a fairly limited area of ​​the English.

The appointment in Geneva, das 10 and 11, It was much more than a bilateral meeting. China and the United States have arrived with accumulated tensions and a long assessment. Everything, without how and with the serious tone imposed by these meetings, I met Scott, secretary of the American treasury, to try to stop the last price climb. They succeeded. The agreement, although temporary, implies a substantial reduction in rates: from 125% to 10% in the Chinese case and from 145% to 30% in the American. A 90 -day truce, at least on paper.

In the joint declaration, the two governments spoke of sincere conversations and the importance of maintaining dialogue. The creation of a permanent mechanism to manage commercial differences has also been announced. Nothing particularly new, but is significant for the moment.

It is not a new face, although its silhouette has started to acquire international visibility only in recent years. Since 2023, he has managed the office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs of the Communist Party, the Neurlgic Center where key decisions are made on the economic course of the PAS. Before him, this post was held by Liu He, a personality recognized for his interloccine capacity with the West and the Harvard student. With the departure of Liu, I assumed the function of the economic tsar of the Chinese government. Not with the same style, but with the same level of influence.

His profile responds to another type of leadership: less visible, more bureaucratic, deeply aligned with the president's vision, Xi Jinping. His relationship dates back to the 80s, when the two worked in the province of Fujian. XI was then Vice-Mayor of Xiamen; He, a young reciprocal official. Since then, his career has gone parallel to that of the president, with constant promotions, always linked to the party's economic apparatus.

I was born in a rural county of Fujian, in a family of the Hakka ethnic group. Like so much of its generation, I experienced rehabilitation in the field during the cultural revolution. After entering Xiamen University in 1979 and trained in finance. Complete his studies with a doctorate in economics and officially entered the Communist Party in 1981.

After years in the local administration and the provincial, including the Xiamen, Fuzhou and the port city of Tianjin, where he won the nickname the devastating for his ambitious urban renovation projects, his career made the national jump in 2014, when he was appointed Deputy Director of the National Commission for Development and Reform. In 2017, he went to direct him, assuming responsibility for drawing the macroeconch policies of Pas. AU promotion strategic plans such as the band and route initiative, and consolidates a model based on state leadership on the market.

In 2023, he was appointed second Deputy Prime Minister, in charge of the economic space. He also joined Bur Poltico, the main rgan of party power. With this, he has become the main technical figure of XI's economic strategy, which he accompanied for Docadas and with whom he maintains unusual personal confidence in the high spheres of Chinese power.

His style, however, did not convince everyone in the country. During his first international appearances, he was perceived as a very formal RGID negotiator, surrounded by participants and little ease of communication. In an event with entrepreneurs in 2024, some of the people present described it as too technical and the lack of charisma. An investor comes to compare it with an artificial intelligence that responds with planned answers.

Even so, this image seems to change. In recent months, several diplomas and businessmen who have met have noticed a different attitude: more security, a greater capacity to specify agreements, less rigidity. A high American framework sums up the general impression: he now knows how to speak to Western interlocutors. Some media began to refer to how solution XI, someone who, without making noise, manages to unlock the negotiations and fulfill orders.

In the ideological, I represent continuity. His vision is entirely a statist: considers that the State must mark the course of the economy and does not think that openness to the foreign market should be detrimental to political control. In this, he clearly differs from figures such as Liu He, more reformist and with better reception in global financial circles. I embodied the profile that the president prefers: disciplined, faithful and without his own ambitions, more than executing the party strategy.

He does not have the brightness of a reformist or the charisma of a born diploma. I don't need them either. Its role is not to enchant the markets, but to execute precisely the economic roadmap XI. In a system where fidelity weighs more than creativity, its figure embodies the type of power which is not presented, but which is imposed. I represent a China that does not try to adapt to the world, but to teach the rules of your own game.