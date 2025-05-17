Politics
Il Lifeng: The man of confidence of Xi Jinping who reached the truce | Notice
That knowing languages is important to repeat teachers, parents and human resources managers daily. But it's not so much. At least not for He Lifeng (China, 1955), second minister vice-favori and the main economic negotiator of the Chinese government, which has just acquired with the United States a pricing truce of 90 days, despite the media a fairly limited area of the English.
The appointment in Geneva, das 10 and 11, It was much more than a bilateral meeting. China and the United States have arrived with accumulated tensions and a long assessment. Everything, without how and with the serious tone imposed by these meetings, I met Scott, secretary of the American treasury, to try to stop the last price climb. They succeeded. The agreement, although temporary, implies a substantial reduction in rates: from 125% to 10% in the Chinese case and from 145% to 30% in the American. A 90 -day truce, at least on paper.
In the joint declaration, the two governments spoke of sincere conversations and the importance of maintaining dialogue. The creation of a permanent mechanism to manage commercial differences has also been announced. Nothing particularly new, but is significant for the moment.
It is not a new face, although its silhouette has started to acquire international visibility only in recent years. Since 2023, he has managed the office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs of the Communist Party, the Neurlgic Center where key decisions are made on the economic course of the PAS. Before him, this post was held by Liu He, a personality recognized for his interloccine capacity with the West and the Harvard student. With the departure of Liu, I assumed the function of the economic tsar of the Chinese government. Not with the same style, but with the same level of influence.
His profile responds to another type of leadership: less visible, more bureaucratic, deeply aligned with the president's vision, Xi Jinping. His relationship dates back to the 80s, when the two worked in the province of Fujian. XI was then Vice-Mayor of Xiamen; He, a young reciprocal official. Since then, his career has gone parallel to that of the president, with constant promotions, always linked to the party's economic apparatus.
I was born in a rural county of Fujian, in a family of the Hakka ethnic group. Like so much of its generation, I experienced rehabilitation in the field during the cultural revolution. After entering Xiamen University in 1979 and trained in finance. Complete his studies with a doctorate in economics and officially entered the Communist Party in 1981.
After years in the local administration and the provincial, including the Xiamen, Fuzhou and the port city of Tianjin, where he won the nickname the devastating for his ambitious urban renovation projects, his career made the national jump in 2014, when he was appointed Deputy Director of the National Commission for Development and Reform. In 2017, he went to direct him, assuming responsibility for drawing the macroeconch policies of Pas. AU promotion strategic plans such as the band and route initiative, and consolidates a model based on state leadership on the market.
In 2023, he was appointed second Deputy Prime Minister, in charge of the economic space. He also joined Bur Poltico, the main rgan of party power. With this, he has become the main technical figure of XI's economic strategy, which he accompanied for Docadas and with whom he maintains unusual personal confidence in the high spheres of Chinese power.
His style, however, did not convince everyone in the country. During his first international appearances, he was perceived as a very formal RGID negotiator, surrounded by participants and little ease of communication. In an event with entrepreneurs in 2024, some of the people present described it as too technical and the lack of charisma. An investor comes to compare it with an artificial intelligence that responds with planned answers.
Even so, this image seems to change. In recent months, several diplomas and businessmen who have met have noticed a different attitude: more security, a greater capacity to specify agreements, less rigidity. A high American framework sums up the general impression: he now knows how to speak to Western interlocutors. Some media began to refer to how solution XI, someone who, without making noise, manages to unlock the negotiations and fulfill orders.
In the ideological, I represent continuity. His vision is entirely a statist: considers that the State must mark the course of the economy and does not think that openness to the foreign market should be detrimental to political control. In this, he clearly differs from figures such as Liu He, more reformist and with better reception in global financial circles. I embodied the profile that the president prefers: disciplined, faithful and without his own ambitions, more than executing the party strategy.
He does not have the brightness of a reformist or the charisma of a born diploma. I don't need them either. Its role is not to enchant the markets, but to execute precisely the economic roadmap XI. In a system where fidelity weighs more than creativity, its figure embodies the type of power which is not presented, but which is imposed. I represent a China that does not try to adapt to the world, but to teach the rules of your own game.
A policy requested
According to Reuters, in the past year, I held at least 60 meetings with foreign affairs and diplomatic leaders. 15 more than last year. These interactions were part of China's efforts to stabilize international economic relations and attract foreign investments.
|
Sources
2/ https://cincodias.elpais.com/opinion/2025-05-17/el-hombre-de-confianza-de-xi-jinping-que-ha-logrado-la-tregua.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Manhunt New Orleans Prison Escape | Then BBC News
- Everyone is obsessed with protein, but what we actually lack is fiber
- The British police are secondly arrested in relation to a fire related to PM Starmer.
- Stanford bases Heroic again and goes to Final Four – Stanford Cardinal
- The only one, large and beautiful Bill is a unique chance – the White House
- India is delighted and proud: PM Modi on the 90.23 m throw from Neeraj Chopra | Morgungexpress
- The role of Indonesia in the effort to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is only the stage of the theatrical Joko Widodo?
- Shehbaz Sharif Defamation Case against Imran Khan- 17-2025
- Colombia seeks to join the Chinese Development Bank while Latin America is moving away from Washington
- What is the femorid and what about the rise of events?
- In Albania, European leaders are looking for American solidarity for Ukraine DW 05/17/2025
- A light earthquake in Kozikud. Local residents will reach the residents of the private sound